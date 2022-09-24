Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Nick Saban will need his team to reach The Standard, starting Saturday
Nick Saban stepped to the postgame podium following his team’s 52-point vanquishing of Vanderbilt on Saturday night and applauded it. He talked about Will Anderson Jr.’s virtuoso performance. He talked about Byron Young’s sprained ankle. He talked about the curious lack of forced turnovers. He talked about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban after Vanderbilt win says Alabama is getting closer, praises Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'o To'o
Nick Saban believes Alabama is getting closer, and that was especially evident following a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide piled up 628 total yards, including 400 passing yards in the win. Bryon Young was injured in the game, and was seen on crutches on the sideline. Saban praised...
Comments / 0