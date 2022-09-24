ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prominent College Football Quarterback Announces Stunning Transfer Decision

A prominent college football quarterback is leaving his team behind just a few games into the 2022 season. That quarterback happens to be Boise State's Hank Bachmeier. It has been an ugly start to the 2022 season for the Broncos. Andy Avalos' team is 2-2 on the year with losses to Oregon State and, most recently, UTEP.
Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
Boise State Football: Thank You Hank For the Memories

It's not often that someone chooses to attend Boise State over such prominent Power Five programs. Hank Bachmeier chose Boise State because of his relationship with the coaches at the time and the reputation the Broncos had for developing players. That was Hank's dream that turned into a nightmare. Hank...
