Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Lanes back open after major crash on JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a major crash occurred on Butler Boulevard eastbound just before San Pablo Road South. According to the FHP map, troopers were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:32 a.m. The two left lanes are were blocked, but the roadway has been cleared. Traffic is still backed up to Hodges Boulevard, however, so drivers should use caution.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Northside#One Child#Structure Fire#Accident#Linwood Ave
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and surrounding areas, Action News Jax set out to see how residents in the flood-prone riverside area are preparing this storm. With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville local news

