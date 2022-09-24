Read full article on original website
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
News4Jax.com
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s...
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
FHP: Lanes back open after major crash on JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a major crash occurred on Butler Boulevard eastbound just before San Pablo Road South. According to the FHP map, troopers were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:32 a.m. The two left lanes are were blocked, but the roadway has been cleared. Traffic is still backed up to Hodges Boulevard, however, so drivers should use caution.
News4Jax.com
Person in critical condition after being rescued from waters off Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported a person to the hospital Sunday evening after being rescued from the waters off Jacksonville Beach. It’s unclear what happened to the individual, but it has been reported that they are in critical condition after being pulled from the...
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
North Riverside, Mixon Town prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread street flooding is a concern ahead if Hurricane Ian. Neighborhoods in Jacksonville's North Riverside and Mixon Town are no strangers to issues involving flooding. Homes in that area are close to McCoys Creek. Henry Scott says he's used to it. He's called North Riverside home...
First Coast News
JSO: Driver dies after hitting tree during high-speed chase with police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was killed when he hit a tree during a high-speed chase with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Monday, according to JSO. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest and had fled police before, JSO said. When an officer came up behind him and put on their lights, he fled and hit a tree when trying to turn a corner at the 8200 Block of Caravelle Drive.
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
News4Jax.com
Police: Camaro driver speeds away from officer, crashes, dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man driving a Chevy Camaro crashed Monday afternoon at a high rate of speed on the Westside and died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, a patrol officer was in...
First Coast News
No firm plan yet for Duval emergency or homeless shelters ahead of hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Currently, no evacuations are being ordered and emergency shelters are not opening for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, but Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says that could change. First Coast News will keep you updated on the plan for emergency storm shelters as well as the...
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and surrounding areas, Action News Jax set out to see how residents in the flood-prone riverside area are preparing this storm. With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and...
Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says 1 woman dead, 5 rescues in red flag conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Red flag conditions continue in Jacksonville Beach on Monday despite much calmer waters. Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms a woman died from drowning over the weekend. He says they also rescued at least 5 other people from the water. Several victims were...
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
Shoot out out on Price Park Drive leaves victim with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 9600 block of Price Parker Drive. While officers were on the way, neighbors reportedly also called 911 stating that they had heard gunfire.
JSO: Man killed after being shot multiple times near Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide reported near the Moncrief Park area at West 35th St. and Wilson St. JSO reported that after 1:00 p.m. a shot spotter alert was released after hearing multiple rounds of gunfire. When arriving at the scene, Officers...
JSO investigated a burglary turned shooting after the victim chased down the suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a burglary turned shooting after JSO says a victim chased down the suspects. The suspected burglars were breaking into several cars in San Jose. JSO says 3 men were breaking into cars parked in a neighborhood along Price Park Drive this morning. That’s...
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
First Coast News
