Auburn football: Was this Bryan Harsin's last victory as head coach at Auburn?
When is a victory not a victory? When your embattled head coach needs a miracle to come out with more points than an opponent regarded by some as the worst in the Southeastern Conference, one that comes in on Homecoming and basically outplays you from the 2nd quarter on. Notice...
Paul Finebaum laments that 'ineptitude' was the only way to describe Missouri-Auburn
Paul Finebaum revealed that he watched the Auburn-Missouri game on a plane, and joked that he had nowhere to go, but at least he wasn’t on either sideline, or in any fan section in the stadium. Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX and the “McElroy and Cubelic In...
Nick Saban explains how Jahmyr Gibbs made a smooth transition to Alabama
Nick Saban does not typically coach a slew of transfers, but Alabama seemingly lands at least a couple of high-profile players each offseason. This year, it was Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs is off to a great start with Alabama already this season, and has 172 rushing yards...
