saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart praises Mizzou star freshman Luther Burden, who Georgia recruited
Kirby Smart knows Luther Burden is a big part of Missouri’s offense, and the star freshman has already made several big plays for the Tigers this season. Smart and Georgia will have to defend Burden this week, and he was asked about him at his Monday press conference. Smart said Burden’s matchup problems come from his size and elite skillset.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia releases statement after arrest of DB Javon Bullard
Georgia has publicly acknowledged the arrest of Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard. News broke Sunday of Bullard’s early-morning arrest on 7 charges, including DUI. UGA Athletic Association released a statement on Sunday afternoon (via Rivals’ Anthony Dasher):. “We are aware of a recent reported incident involving Javon Bullard. We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia following Week 4 loss
Sean Lewis has a first-hand perspective on playing Georgia, and the Kent State coach came away impressed. Lewis said he knew Georgia was capable of game-changing plays, such as Brock Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown, but he was happy with how Kent State responded. “Really pleased with the way our kids...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest
Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
