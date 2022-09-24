Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Vernell Banks
Vernell Banks, 61, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Joseph B. Kaar
Joseph B. Kaar, 79, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born September 28, 1942 in Quincy, IL to the late Joseph Walter Kaar and Mary Ellen (Brown) Kaar. He was retired professional engineer and consultant, a member of First United Methodist Church, Rotary International, and The Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, September 20. Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor. Russell Smith, 21, Hot...
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
KSLA
6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Arkansas University celebrating Homecoming through Saturday
Southern Arkansas University will welcome back Mulerider alumni and friends this week. This year’s homecoming theme is “Forever a Mulerider.” Behind this homecoming theme sits rich SAU history. When G.R. Turrentine welcomed his team from the Third District Agricultural School to his home following a Thanksgiving Day gridiron clash in 1912, his front porch greeting to his players was, “My Muleriders!” In 1922, this declaration was embraced by TDAS athletic teams, students, supporters, and alumni.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 deaths down in South Arkansas
COVID-19 active cases were down Monday in five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,281. Total Active Cases: 54, down 10 from Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,127. Total Deaths:...
magnoliareporter.com
Nose-biting suspect was 1992 SAU graduate
The man who was arrested in Fayetteville last Saturday for breaking a windshield and biting the nose of another driver was a Southern Arkansas University graduate. Doug Ramsey, a 1992 graduate with a bachelor of science in agricultural business, was released on bond after his arrest for terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - When most people head out to eat, they are looking for great food and a fun atmosphere. The MuleKick at the Murphy Arts District (MAD) in El Dorado fits the bill. There are two locations, and owners Christy Oui and Burt Adams opened the first...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down by six in Columbia County
Active COVID-19 cases fell slightly in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,281. Total Active Cases: 64, down six since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases:...
hopeprescott.com
Storm downs tree on NC31
PRESCOTT – NC 31 in Nevada County was blocked for several hours Sunday afternoon as a strong thunderstorm cell brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the county. The Sutton Community had a big tree blown over; county crews had to cut up and cleared the roadway after a couple of hours. Wyatt Ghormley, 7, had a new “toy” to play on for a little while. According to George Smith who took the photos, his area got nearly an inch of rain in 35 minutes.
magnoliareporter.com
Road work set in Columbia County
Columbia County Road 36 between CR 435 and CR 450 will be closed to through traffic today through Wednesday for road repairs. Arkansas 98N between CR 61 and CR 62 will be closed on Wednesday for five weeks to replace a box culvert structure.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
