Not There Yet! Johnny Depp Isn't Exclusive With Lawyer Girlfriend Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp's sneaky romance with his lawyer Joelle Rich isn't exclusive.

"He's f*****g Johnny Depp," a source said, explaining that the 59-year-old simply isn't ready to settle down just yet and it was the London-based attorney who wanted them to be in a serious relationship.

The two were reportedly together through Depp's two-month trial earlier this year where they were photographed several times arriving at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

This comes a few years after the 37-year-old lawyer represented her the Fantastic Beasts actor in the 2020 libel against The Sun. Their romance picked up the pace and she reportedly left her estranged husband and children to support the Golden Globe winner during his publicly-televised trial with Heard.

Sources noted that she had no role in the Transcendence actor's legal difference and was present in the court as moral support.

The summer romance between Depp and the mother-of-two lay hidden in plain sight for fans who instead wondered if the father-of-two was having an affair with his lawyer Camilla Vasquez, who represented him in his trial this year.

The 38-year-old lawyer had dismissed the rumors, saying she couldn't entertain the "unethical" idea of dating a client, noting that The Lone Ranger star was a friend she had known and represented for more than more years.

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close," Vasquez said earlier this year. "But when I say 'we,' I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny."

Depp's romance with Rich remained unknown, and although he still hasn't decided to settle down, their chemistry is said to be "off the charts," with a source claiming they are the "real deal."

As rumors continue to swirl on the status of Rich and Depp's romance, the actor's open approach to relationships has been confirmed by another source who claimed the Edward Scissorhands actor was spotted cozying up with another new woman while filming in France.

