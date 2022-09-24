John Cena sets new Guinness World Record: And it may pull at your heartstrings

Superstar actor and WWE icon John Cena just added another record to his belt.

Cena now holds the world record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Guinness World Records announced last week.

The foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children age 2-18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness.

Cena, the most requested celebrity for the nonprofit's wish program, has fulfilled 650 wishes from children wanting to meet him, Guinness reported.

John Cena LINDSAY SIU FOR ART STREIBER/WARNER BROS.

John Cena returns to WWE during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

According to Guinness, no one else has granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish.

Before his acting career began, Cena started working in professional wrestling in 1999 and has since gone on to become one of the most popular athletes of all time; he is a 16-time world champion in WWE.

John Cena reprises his "The Suicide Squad" role in the new superhero action comedy "Peacemaker." HBO MAX

He's also has been the face for WWE’s "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign .

Cena granted his first wish in 2002. In 2012, Cena granted Make-A-Wish’s 1000th wish, to a fan named Cardon.

