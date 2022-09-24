ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

John Cena sets new Guinness World Record: And it may pull at your heartstrings

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Superstar actor and WWE icon John Cena just added another record to his belt.

Cena now holds the world record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Guinness World Records announced last week.

The foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children age 2-18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness.

Cena, the most requested celebrity for the nonprofit's wish program, has fulfilled 650 wishes from children wanting to meet him, Guinness reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plgm2_0i90s9s800
John Cena LINDSAY SIU FOR ART STREIBER/WARNER BROS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enWxu_0i90s9s800
John Cena returns to WWE during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

According to Guinness, no one else has granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish.

Before his acting career began, Cena started working in professional wrestling in 1999 and has since gone on to become one of the most popular athletes of all time; he is a 16-time world champion in WWE.

Elton John receives medal from Biden: President Biden shocks music icon Elton John with surprise medal at WH concert

'The water feature is just a gift': Brad Pitt is still in love with the 'Bullet Train' smart toilet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jV2w0_0i90s9s800
John Cena reprises his "The Suicide Squad" role in the new superhero action comedy "Peacemaker." HBO MAX

He's also has been the face for WWE’s "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign .

Cena granted his first wish in 2002. In 2012, Cena granted Make-A-Wish’s 1000th wish, to a fan named Cardon.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Cena sets new Guinness World Record: And it may pull at your heartstrings

Comments / 8

