Pinellas County, FL

Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay

By WFTS Digital Staff
 2 days ago
Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Sunday morning as the area prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Citrus County

Open Monday, September 26 at 8 a.m.

  • 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa (Off of Grover Cleveland Blvd)
  • 7500 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Crystal River (SR44, across from Dan’s Clam Stand)
  • Self-serve locations:
    • Floral Park in Floral City
    • Bicentennial Park in Crystal River

Hardee County

Available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Limit of 10 bags per household. ID verification is required.

  • Hardee County Public Works office: 205 Hanchey Rd, Wauchula

Hillsborough County

County Locations

Hillsborough County sandbag locations are at capacity. The county said if you are not in a line, do not drive to a site.

City of Tampa

The City said all sandbag locations are at capacity. If you are not in a line, you will not be able to pickup sandbags.

Temple Terrace
Self-serve sandbags will be available to Temple Terrace residents Monday, Sept. 26 at:

  • Sports Complex: 10369 US Highway 301.

Plant City

  • 4702 Sydney Road (Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Bring city of Plant City utility bill and photo ID to receive up to 10 sandbags.

Pasco County

The county is temporarily out of sandbags at all locations. As of 10 a.m., officials said they were working on getting more. Sand is still available.

Free sand and sandbags are available to Pasco County residents at the following locations during certain weather events. Remember to bring your shovel! Pasco sandbag locations are self-service.

  • W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
  • Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
  • Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
  • Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

Polk County

County Locations

Polk County sandbag locations will open from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided per household.

  • Mulberry: 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
  • Lakeland: 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
  • Fort Meade: 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
  • Frostproof: 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
  • Auburndale: 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
  • Dundee: 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
  • Poinciana Park: corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave

The following locations will also be open from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; at which time Roadway Maintenance units will begin diverting from sandbag services to preparing for post-storm recovery operations

  • Mulberry: 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
  • Lakeland: 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
  • Auburndale: 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
  • Dundee: 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
  • Poinciana Park: corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg

Sites will open Monday until sundown and Tuesday from 8 a.m until weather permits. Residents should provide proof of St. Pete residency. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided.

  • Lake Maggiore Park: 3601 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.- prefilled bags
  • Mangrove Bay Golf Course: 875 62nd Avenue NE - prefilled bags
  • Northwest Pool: 2331 60th Street N .- prefilled bags
  • Azalea Park: 1600 72nd St N. - self-serve only
  • Lake Vista Park: 1401 62nd Ave S. - Tennis Court Parking Lot - self-serve only

Dunedin

Sandbags will be available in the City of Dunedin from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Highlander Pool parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd.

Pinellas Park

Sites for residents only on Monday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Helen Howarth Park: 6401 94th Ave N.
  • Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N.
  • Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N.

Madeira Beach
A self-service station is located at the public works yard with sandbags available at the Marina from 7:00 a.m. to sunset.

  • Madeira Beach Marina: 503 150th Ave, Madeira Beach

Indian Rocks Beach

  • Kolb Park: 1507 Bay Palm Boulevard
    • Noon to 9 p.m. Monday, September 26
    • Limit of 20 sandbags

Unincorporated Pinellas County

Sandbag distribution locations will open Monday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor
  • Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
  • Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg

Tarpon Springs

The City of Tarpon Springs has provided sand and sandbags at three locations throughout the City for residents to utilize due to predicted heavy rains and possible flooding predicted this week.

  • Dorsett Park: 500 E. Harrison Street
  • Splash Park: 508 E. Live Oak Street
  • Roosevelt Boulevard Roundabout at Dodecanese Avenue

Manatee County

Bradenton

The City of Bradenton will distribute sandbags starting Monday, September 26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • 1411 9th St. W (Use 13th Ave. W behind Public Works Annex)

Highlands County

ALL sandbag distribution has ended as all supplies have been handed out.

Sand is available at the following sites. (Bring bags and shovels)

  • Sebring: South George Boulevard
  • Avon Park: Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East
  • Lake Placid: County Road 621 & County Road 619

