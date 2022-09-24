Read full article on original website
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
KYTV
The Place: Designed for Life women’s conference returns to Springfield!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s Designed for Life women’s conference is back for 2022! The event will take place on two back-to-back weekends on October 13-15 at the Great Southern Bank Arena and October 20-22 at James River Church. The event will also feature speakers from all over the world including Ruth Nordström of Sweden, Brandi Carrano of Spain, Bianca Olthoff of California, and Rich & DawnCheré Wilkerson of Miami, FL.
Grass fire threatens The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of animals at the local humane society were threatened with potential evacuation orders as a nearby fire spread fast this afternoon. Four area fire departments together extinguished the flames before they got that far. It took about 6 or 7 fire trucks to get the fire under control. It started in the […]
Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
KYTV
Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
sgfcitizen.org
Not your average flipper: Springfield group renovates 15 homes, then sells below-market
Marsha Hatfield spent most of her adult life as a renter. She was a homeowner briefly in 2006, just before the housing market plummeted. But like a lot of people at that time, Hatfield lost that home to foreclosure. Her now-adult children have told her all that moving around from...
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
kcur.org
Top Missouri lawmaker urges federal prosecutors to intervene in Agape abuse case
Missouri’s highest ranking legislator is asking federal prosecutors to intervene and shut down Agape Boarding School, alleging “undeniable corruption” and “inaction” by local officials who he says “could do the right thing and have consistently chosen not to.”. House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, made...
Springfield Business Journal
Springfield company wins $12M in broadband funding
Springfield-based Net Vision Communications LLC is the recipient of a $12.4 million federal broadband loan. The funding is earmarked for Net Vision Communications to connect 4,587 people, 300 businesses, nine farms and 15 public schools to high-speed internet in Barton County, according to a news release. The loan is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General files motion for judgment of “Criminal Contempt” against dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding that she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. These findings are...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Popculture
Football Broadcaster Art Hains Hospitalized, in Critical Condition
Art Hains, known as the voice of Missouri State University athletics, has been hospitalized in critical condition. The longtime broadcaster was hospitalized last week for what doctors believe to be complications from the West Nile Virus, a mosquito-transmitted virus that can cause a life-threatening illness. Hains' family confirmed his hospitalization...
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
No one really knows why we named our city “Springfield”, here’s why
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Depending on who you ask, you may get different answers about the origins of Springfield’s namesake. The reason that it was lost in time was due to one man. Here’s a look at Springfield’s origins. The town was incorporated in 1838, according to the City of Springfield. In 1835, approximately 500 people […]
Springfield Business Journal
Grooms Office Environments founder dies
Olin Grooms, founder of Grooms Office Environments, has died at the age of 87. His obituary at GormanScharpf.com does not list a cause of death. He died Sept. 22. Grooms, who started Grooms Office Environments in 1977, sold the furniture and interior design business in 2015 to Audrey and Jonathan Garard, according to past reporting.
KYTV
Family grieves following the death of man shot by officers in Christian County
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man and a woman died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark on Saturday. Investigators say officers shot Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey after a high-speed chase ended in a crash. Investigators say officers opened fire after Shafer pulled out a gun. As it turns out,...
