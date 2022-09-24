ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
HARTVILLE, MO
KYTV

The Place: Designed for Life women’s conference returns to Springfield!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s Designed for Life women’s conference is back for 2022! The event will take place on two back-to-back weekends on October 13-15 at the Great Southern Bank Arena and October 20-22 at James River Church. The event will also feature speakers from all over the world including Ruth Nordström of Sweden, Brandi Carrano of Spain, Bianca Olthoff of California, and Rich & DawnCheré Wilkerson of Miami, FL.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident

KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Springfield company wins $12M in broadband funding

Springfield-based Net Vision Communications LLC is the recipient of a $12.4 million federal broadband loan. The funding is earmarked for Net Vision Communications to connect 4,587 people, 300 businesses, nine farms and 15 public schools to high-speed internet in Barton County, according to a news release. The loan is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Program.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
Popculture

Football Broadcaster Art Hains Hospitalized, in Critical Condition

Art Hains, known as the voice of Missouri State University athletics, has been hospitalized in critical condition. The longtime broadcaster was hospitalized last week for what doctors believe to be complications from the West Nile Virus, a mosquito-transmitted virus that can cause a life-threatening illness. Hains' family confirmed his hospitalization...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Grooms Office Environments founder dies

Olin Grooms, founder of Grooms Office Environments, has died at the age of 87. His obituary at GormanScharpf.com does not list a cause of death. He died Sept. 22. Grooms, who started Grooms Office Environments in 1977, sold the furniture and interior design business in 2015 to Audrey and Jonathan Garard, according to past reporting.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

