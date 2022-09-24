ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo buries hatchet with Marcus Rashford and gives team-mate tips despite him taking Man Utd starting spot

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Marcus Rashford have buried the hatchet for the good of Manchester United.

The pair have had a difficult relationship since Ronaldo, who was left a bloody mess playing for Portugal on Saturday, returned to Old Trafford in September 2021.

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo have buried the hatchet
The two have endured a difficult relationship over the last year

But despite Ronaldo’s frustration at starting just two games this season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has become one of Rashford’s biggest cheerleaders.

A source said: “Ronaldo has been a bit of a pain in the dressing room and some of the players have been frustrated about the fact he missed pre-season and has been sulking around Carrington.

“But since the transfer window closed, his attitude has improved and he has been very helpful with Marcus.

“He’s been spending time with him, talking about the game and giving his constructive criticism about positioning on the pitch.

“Marcus has been a bit surprised by it because it’s always difficult when you’re playing and a team-mate isn’t and you’re both fighting for the same position.

“But the relationship between the pair has never been better and Marcus knows he can learn a lot from him.

“He’s grateful for the advice and for the fact that Ronaldo seems genuine in that he wants Marcus to improve and succeed.”

Rashford, 24, has been favoured as the main frontman this season and has already rewarded Ten Hag with three strikes and two assists in six games so far.

SunSport revealed that Ten Hag believes Rashford could even fire United to their first Premier League title since 2013.

Ronaldo bagged an impressive 24 goals last season but Rashford lost form and was sidelined, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances.

But this season under new boss Erik ten Hag, it is Ronaldo who has found himself out of the starting line-up after missing pre-season.

Ronaldo, 37, scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot last week in a Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Rashford had been pushing for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s League of Nations squad but has been kept out by injury.

Ronaldo has said he has no plans to retire from international football after the World Cup and hopes to play a part in Euro 2024 for Portugal.

