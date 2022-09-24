Read full article on original website
OC Streetcar public meeting set for Sep. 29 in Santa Ana
The OC Streetcar team will be hosting a public meeting to to learn about track construction activities, lane closures, parking restrictions and property access this Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. A brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session....
City of Cypress requesting proposals for code enforcement services
The City of Cypress is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide code enforcement services. The selected firm will provide code enforcement personnel to supplement the City’s code enforcement program under the direction of the Planning Director. Firms shall submit one electronic copy of the proposal in pdf format...
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Excessive heat warning in effect from September 26 at 10 a.m. through September 28 at 8 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and...
Santa Ana’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set for Oct. 8
The inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Civic Center in Downtown Santa Ana. This free community event celebrates and honors Indigenous Peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The celebration will include live...
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
First District County Supervisor Andrew Do to host neighborhood coffee in Rossmoor
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, representing the new First District that includes the unincorporated community of Rossmoor, will host a neighborhood coffee on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rush Park Auditorium, 2021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Coffee and pastries will be provided. For questions...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 27, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to...
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
Anaheim Hills Big Lots robbers found hiding under a dumpster
An unidentified man and woman, both 18-years-old, were arrested by the Anaheim police after they allegedly stole a shopping cart full of items from a Big Lots store in Anaheim Hills and flashed a gun at an employee. Anaheim police officers responded to the store, which is located at 6336...
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia endorses Vice Mayor Rex Richardson to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor. In a video released on social media, Mayor Garcia spoke about Vice Mayor Richardson’s commitment to his community and to Long Beach. Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tArexGf3HVw.
Finding “Fur”ever Families in Orange County
Orange County has in its care more displaced dogs and cats than ever, many of which rely on OC Animal Care for temporary shelter and medical attention until they can be adopted. For the past few years, OC Animal Care, located in Tustin, has been housing animals in excess of...
Five OC high school boys water polo teams earn top rankings in CIF polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. JSerra is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park is No. 1 in Division 5.
Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season
Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
Felon facing murder charges for using a screwdriver to kill a victim in Santa Ana
Robert Rodriguez Alarcon, a 39-year-old man was charged on Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana, in an incident that took place on August 11. Alarcon is facing charges of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. He did not enter a plea at his Monday arraignment, which was rescheduled for Oct. 12 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
Be Your Own Boss
A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
Beyond the Decorative Art Exhibition Opens October 9 at Great Park Gallery
The City of Irvine is pleased to present Beyond the Decorative, a collective contemporary art exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, October 9, 1–3 p.m. An engaging exhibition discussion about the history of décor and its role in contemporary art will take place Saturday, November 12, 1–3 p.m., and an artists-guided tour will take place Sunday, December 4, 1–3 p.m. The exhibition runs through Saturday, December 31.
PHOTOS: Canyon keeps rolling; Brea Olinda celebrates homecoming with Class of ’72
Brea Olinda’s Clayton Corbett pulls Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg out of bounds after a short scramble. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There is ample evidence to support a nickname for Canyon High School’s offense and the first nomination is …. “YAC Attack.”. “YAC”...
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
