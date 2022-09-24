Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Lindsey Graham called Trump a 'lying motherfucker' but added that he's 'a lot of fun to hang with': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump a liar but added that he's a "lot of fun to hang out with." Graham's remarks appear in an upcoming book about Trump written by two journalists. Other Trump allies, like White House strategist Steve Bannon, have also characterized Trump as a liar. Sen. Lindsey...
Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says
Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
Trump Ridiculed After Calling for His Reinstatement: 'Ridiculous at Best'
The ex-president was called "delusional" and "crazy" after demanding that someone "declare" him the "rightful winner" of the 2020 election on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage
As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
Another Trumpster in the Dumpster
Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”. In The Divider: Trump in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News ‘There Will Be Riots in the Street’ if Trump Is Prosecuted for Mar-a-Lago Raid (Video)
Trump shared the senator’s ”Sunday Night in America“ interview to Truth Social. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Fox News Sunday evening to discuss, among other things, the ongoing investigation of former president Donald Trump and the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. In a viral clip from...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal
One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
Trump thought that he, as president, could prosecute Clinton and Comey, book says
Donald Trump once threatened to use his role as president to prosecute his political foes. A White House attorney had to explain to the then president that he had no such power. The episode was chronicled in "The Divider," a new book obtained by Insider ahead of its publication. Former...
Lindsey Graham Called Trump A Liar, But The Ex-President Was Also 'A Lot Of Fun To Hang Out With'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called former President Donald Trump a liar and said he could kill people on his side. According to an upcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, Graham referred to Trump as a "lying motherf***er."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a 'piece of shit' and an 'Old Crow' in a new Maggie Haberman book
The former president said he thought congressional leaders would rule "with an iron fist."Trump spoke with Haberman for her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America." Former President Donald Trump called his political-ally-turned-nemesis Mitch McConnell a "piece of shit," according to a new book.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Trump news – live: Trump nominee appointed in FBI secret papers case, as he threatens ‘big problems’ if indicted
A Florida Judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate in August after Mr Trump successfully demanded one be appointed.Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again...
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.
Comments / 0