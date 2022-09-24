Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Hills of Santa Fe residents prepare for Hurricane Ian amid ongoing flooding issue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are declaring a “Local State of Emergency” as Hurricane Ian moves closer. They’re also asking people who live in flood prone areas, like the Hills of Santa Fe, to have an evacuation plan. For Debbie Rost and Pamela O’Steen, it’s...
News4Jax.com
Clay County residents urged to clear yards, secure pets in preparation of Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – John Ward, the director of Clay County Emergency Management, says wind speeds due to Ian could be a factor that might catch some residents off guard. It’s also why they’re advising residents to check their yards for dead of loose tree limbs, debris and anything else that might get carried away.
News4Jax.com
Putnam County EM recommends residents in low-lying areas evacuate ahead of Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County Emergency Management on Monday evening recommended that residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas within the county evacuate beginning Tuesday. Specifically, officials said that residents in evacuation zones A and F, areas with a history of flooding and mobile homes should heed the advice.
News4Jax.com
Sandbags offered in Alachua
Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida. The sandbag location at Wayside Park — located in Hague at 11855 NW U.S. Highway 441, Alachua, FL 32615 — opens Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. 2022 HURRICANE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Baker County residents along St. Marys River prepare for potential flooding from Ian
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along the St. Marys River in Baker County are accustomed to flooding during heavy rain events, and they’re preparing this week for Ian. Richard Allen said he’s a bit nervous ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact many parts of...
WCJB
NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will now open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.
National Weather Service issues tropical storm and flood watches for Marion County
This morning the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch and flood warning for Marion County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions with winds between 39 mph and 73 mph are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Hurricane Ian is expected to approach...
click orlando
Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens
OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
9-26-22 8 p.m. Alachua County is not Under a Tropical Storm Watch
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is not currently under a Tropical Storm Watch. The Tropical Storm Watch information was published due to an incorrect notification.
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
mycbs4.com
Sandbags available in Alachua County
Tomorrow starting at 7:30am, sandbags will be available at Wayside Park (11855 N.W US 441). There is a limit of 10 bags per person. The pick-up location can be accessed from County Road 237 and Eastbound N.W 126th Ave. The county will share other locations at times soon.
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
WCJB
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians. You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557. Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311. Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control....
mycbs4.com
Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County braces for potential ‘catastrophic’ flooding from Hurricane Ian
Citrus County prepared for the early fall arrival of Hurricane Ian in the hopes its predictions exceed the real thing. Flooding from tidal storm surge plus heavy rainfall could be worse than any in recent memory, surpassing even the March 1993 “no-name” storm and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
wuft.org
A Gainesville community tethered by frustration stands resilient against repeated flooding
Pamela O’Steen, a 62-year-old resident of the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood in northwest Gainesville, has seen her house flood seven times since she moved there in 2000. “Every time it rains, I pray,” O’Steen said. Residents like O’Steen say they feel helpless and forgotten as they...
alachuachronicle.com
9-26-22 6:30 p.m. Hurricane Ian Update – Shelter Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – For those considering using the emergency shelters, please remember that shelters are a last resort and should only be used by those living in homes that are potentially unsafe in high winds (e.g. mobile homes, manufactured homes, and others), people who live in flood-prone areas, and people who have nowhere else safe to go.
News4Jax.com
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Comments / 1