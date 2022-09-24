ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Sandbags offered in Alachua

Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida. The sandbag location at Wayside Park — located in Hague at 11855 NW U.S. Highway 441, Alachua, FL 32615 — opens Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. 2022 HURRICANE...
NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will now open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.
Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens

OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm Ian
Sandbags available in Alachua County

Tomorrow starting at 7:30am, sandbags will be available at Wayside Park (11855 N.W US 441). There is a limit of 10 bags per person. The pick-up location can be accessed from County Road 237 and Eastbound N.W 126th Ave. The county will share other locations at times soon.
Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches

Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
9-26-22 6:30 p.m. Hurricane Ian Update – Shelter Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – For those considering using the emergency shelters, please remember that shelters are a last resort and should only be used by those living in homes that are potentially unsafe in high winds (e.g. mobile homes, manufactured homes, and others), people who live in flood-prone areas, and people who have nowhere else safe to go.
