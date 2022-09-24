Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Greeley woman injured in train-police car crash released from the hospital
The young Greeley woman who was in handcuffs in the back of a parked police cruiser when it was hit by a train in Weld County has been released from the hospital. Yareni Rios-Gonzales was placed in the back seat of a Platteville police vehicle when it was struck by the train on Sept. 16. The situation began when four officers with both Platteville Police Department and Fort Lupton Police Department responded to a reported road rage incident with a gun on Highway 85. Platteville officers found the vehicle Rios-Gonzales was in first on US 85 at County Road 36. The officer in the driver seat stopped her car just past the railroad tracks, and the police cruiser pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Then, Fort Lupton officers showed up, and together, they all attempted a high-risk traffic stop. Rios-Gonzales, 20, was detained and handcuffed and after she was placed in the cruiser's back seat she suffered serious injuries when the train rammed into the car and pushed it dozens of feet down the tracks.Body cam video and dashcam video of the crash was released by Fort Lupton and Platteville police departments:
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Man fatally shot in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
KRDO
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
1310kfka.com
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
1310kfka.com
Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure
Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
Aurora hit-and-run on Colfax leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody
A hit and run that happened early Sunday morning has left one man dead and the person police believe to be responsible in custody.
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle identified
Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen
The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen. The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33. He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery. McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Restaurant fed up with crime invests in security cameras
One Denver restaurant is showing security video and offering a reward to catch a thief that's been targeting their parking lot for repeated car thefts. Adelita's has a sign on the door that reads, "Bringing the heart and soul of Mexico to South Broadway." But something else has been coming to this area: crime.The restaurant's general manager Victor Ayala walked by the broken glass in the parking lot on Monday and referred to his relatively new security devices, "From the cameras, it looks like he came from that alley." The video posted on Instagram shows a man with a rock smashing the...
CBS News
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor
Investigators want to identify a man caught on surveillance after an attempted abduction at a school in Thornton.It happened Friday about 7:30 a.m. at STEM Launch K- 8 on Pecos Street.A 10-year-old girl says a man grabbed her outside the school.Police say the girl resisted the attack and the man ran.Police describe the suspect as a thin man with blonde hair, about 5'8". He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored Adidas logo at the time of the attempted abduction.New information suggests he fled in a gray 2006 to 2009 Saturn Aura, with damage to the driver's side fender and door.Anyone with information about this is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).Additional pictures of the suspect and his vehicle can be seen here:
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
