Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?

The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Why Gold Isn't Soaring Despite High Inflation, Fed Rate Hikes

Spot Gold was trading flat on Monday after some early morning volatility saw the commodity reach a new 52-week low before bouncing up. This and other indicators show how gold isn’t a good hedge against the general markets, which have been negatively impacted by soaring inflation. The commodity has been in a long-term downtrend since March 8, declining about 20% from the high of $2,070.42/oz to trade at about $1,644/oz.
Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks stabilized Wednesday right before the close in an up-and-down trading session following the biggest single-day sell-off in more than two years. After dropping more than 200 points during the final hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day up 30.12 to close at 31,135.09. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 added 0.3%.
Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020

Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?

Sterling plunged to a record low against the US dollar early on Monday morning after a raft of tax cuts announced by the Chancellor and higher interest rates knocked international confidence in the currency.It fell by more than 4% to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asian trading, having already tumbled on Friday in the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.It adds to a months-long fall in the value of the pound.Here the PA news agency looks at why the pound has fallen and what it means for UK households.– Why is the pound falling?The value of the pound has fallen as international...
