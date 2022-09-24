Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?
The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
US stocks fall as dollar and Treasury yields soar amid fallout from UK tax plan
US stocks closed lower Monday as markets dim view of the UK's new budget plan weighed on markets. US bond yields soared with the 10-year up as much as 21 basis points. The British pound declined to a record low against the dollar at one point early in the day.
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Why Gold Isn't Soaring Despite High Inflation, Fed Rate Hikes
Spot Gold was trading flat on Monday after some early morning volatility saw the commodity reach a new 52-week low before bouncing up. This and other indicators show how gold isn’t a good hedge against the general markets, which have been negatively impacted by soaring inflation. The commodity has been in a long-term downtrend since March 8, declining about 20% from the high of $2,070.42/oz to trade at about $1,644/oz.
Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks stabilized Wednesday right before the close in an up-and-down trading session following the biggest single-day sell-off in more than two years. After dropping more than 200 points during the final hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day up 30.12 to close at 31,135.09. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 added 0.3%.
Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
Nord Stream 2 pipeline pressure collapses mysteriously overnight
Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a spokesperson for its operator saying it could have been a leak. The pipeline has been one of the flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe...
Gold Struggles for Direction Amid Soaring US Dollar, Rising Treasury Yields
Gold futures are struggling for direction to kick off the trading week, as the yellow metal is getting decimated by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. Despite high inflation and recession fears, central banks’ tightening efforts are weighing on metal commodities. December gold futures dipped $2.00, or...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
The British pound will fall below the US dollar by year-end unless the UK government forces a U-turn on its latest tax cut plans, Nomura says
The British pound is set to trade below the US dollar by the end of November, according to a note from Nomura. The firm said it has high conviction the pound will continue to trend lower following the UK's tax cuts. "This is a fundamental balance of payments crisis, with...
The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?
Sterling plunged to a record low against the US dollar early on Monday morning after a raft of tax cuts announced by the Chancellor and higher interest rates knocked international confidence in the currency.It fell by more than 4% to just 1.0327 dollars in early Asian trading, having already tumbled on Friday in the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.It adds to a months-long fall in the value of the pound.Here the PA news agency looks at why the pound has fallen and what it means for UK households.– Why is the pound falling?The value of the pound has fallen as international...
Fundstrat's Tom Lee is sticking with his bullish year-end stock market forecast even as yields soar and equities plunge amid sticky inflation
Plunging stock prices, soaring interest rates, and sticky inflation are not enough to change Fundstrat's conviction on the market. Fundstrat's Tom Lee outlined why he still expects a year-end stock market rally in a Friday note. "Fed could do far less tightening as the market is doing Fed's work," he...
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he's buying Treasuries amid the worst bond rout in decades
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach on Tuesday noted a rally in the Treasury market and said he's been purchasing US debt. "I have been a buyer recently," he told his nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter. The 10-year yield fell Tuesday after hitting its highest level in 12 years. The Treasury...
