Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Knicks' Camp Roster Adds Jalen Harris
Harris, the newest New York Knicks was recently reinstated to the NBA after serving a one-year suspension.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
Grizz Interviews: (AUDIO) with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Coach Jenkins & more players w/Jeffrey Wright-2022 Grizzlies Media Day Coverage on 929 FM
Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery
The Chicago point guard is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat
22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.
Goal For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Is Being An All-Star
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge game and won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award during his career. Now, he wants another accolade: An All-Star appearance. At Monday's team media day, Herro said that is among his goals this season. "Yeah,...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies
For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
Pelicans Media Day: CJ McCollum Clear on His Role
CJ McCollum has a defined role as a leader of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Zach Plesac slated for Friday return start vs Royals
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac is expected to make his first start off the injured list on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Plesac is 3-11 with a 4.39 earned run average in 23 starts this season.
