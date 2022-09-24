ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
FOX Sports

Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat

22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.
Yardbarker

Goal For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Is Being An All-Star

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge game and won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award during his career. Now, he wants another accolade: An All-Star appearance. At Monday's team media day, Herro said that is among his goals this season. "Yeah,...
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies

For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
