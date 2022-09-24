I shouldn't need to hunt for them and I shouldn't need to guess. They should just be right there!. When it comes to digital assistants, you have choices. Amazon’s Alexa was the first prominent one. Samsung’s Bixby is on Galaxy phones around the world. Apple fans get Siri. However, for my money, Google Assistant is the fastest, most reliable, and overall best digital assistant out there. So, when I started building my smart home, the decision of which assistant to build it on was an easy one.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO