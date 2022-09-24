Read full article on original website
CNET
Echos in Excess: Why You Should Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, what kind of strange person has an Amazon device in every room? Well, call me strange -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in a forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
Amazon's big launch event announced ahead of Google's Nest launch
Amazon has sent out invitations to its 2022 annual product launch event, which will take place on September 28.
Apple Insider
How to build a tech emergency kit
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An emergency kit is vital to keep around the home or vehicle, and it should also include tech accessories. These are the best tech essentials for your emergency kit, and how to make sure that everything works when you need it to.
How to factory reset every Amazon Echo
If your Amazon Echo device is unresponsive or not working correctly, don't panic! You can perform a factory reset to try to get it up and running again. A factory reset clears all data stored on the device, resetting it to the state it was in when it left the factory.
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
TODAY.com
A memory foam footrest, heated mattress pad and more fall must-have gadgets, according to an expert
Whether you plan on spending the remaining nice days outdoors this fall or are looking to upgrade your home and office space into a cozy retreat ahead of the cold weather, there are a few gadgets that can help. Wirecutter Deputy Editor Jason Chen stopped by the 3rd hour of...
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
Cult of Mac
AirFly 2 wireless audio adapter makes an even better AirPods add-on
AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any audio jack, like its predecessor. But the new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and more. And it even costs less. It joins other AirFly versions that offer additional capabilities. This post contains affiliate...
CNET
Save $274 on Three Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon
Want a great WiFi signal but have a lot of ground to cover? Wi-Fi routers and extenders are a perfect way to ensure you have no dead spots inside or outside the house. While we have some great recommendations on the best Wi-Fi routers for 2022, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is worth checking out too. It's one of our favorite Google Assistant devices and right now, you can get a huge $274 discount when you buy a three-pack on Amazon.
mobilesyrup.com
Save on smart lights with Best Buy’s Top Deals of the week
Best Buy Canada’s refresh list of Top Deals with all things tech is live now. The sale started today, Friday, September 23rd, and will expire on Thursday, September 29th. Nanoleaf Essentials 2m (6.6 ft.) Smart LED Lightstrip – Starter Kit – White & Colour: $49.99 (save $20)
Gear Patrol
9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon announced that its next big hardware event will take place next week — on September 28 — so get ready for some more Echo devices (as well as probably a lot of other gadgets). Some reviewers actually put the iPhone 14's new crash detection feature to test. And we reviewed two of Apple's newest gadgets, the Apple Watch Ultra and the AirPods Pro 2.
Digital Trends
Smart home setup for beginners
If your home isn’t feeling especially smart, you may have your eye on potential upgrades to add more tech to things like your lighting, heating, security, and so on. But for newcomers, it can be difficult to know where to start, and the sheer number of smart home options can feel a little overwhelming.
TechRadar
The latest Dyson cordless vacuum rival is a familiar name… and face
Numatic, which makes the popular Henry range of vacuums, has jumped into the cordless stick vacuum market with a new addition to its line, the Henry Quick. We’re excited to introduce Henry Quick to the Henry range, bringing a brand-new, cordless stick vacuum to the UK’s favourite vacuum brand. Henry’s always been powerful, reliable and the perfect all-rounder; now Henry Quick offers a handy addition for quick clean-ups with more capacity than most leading vacuums and completely dust-free emptying.
TechCrunch
Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers
The suite of tools includes a new version of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts, the ability to sync shopping lists to the carts, scan and pay, department orders, out of stock insights and more. The new Caper Cart is equipped with scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision technology. Shoppers can...
9 portable coffee makers for taking your love of coffee on the go
9 convenient to use portable coffee makers as chosen by a coffee lover, to use on the go
Android Authority
Dear Google, please show me which voice commands I can use with my smart home
I shouldn't need to hunt for them and I shouldn't need to guess. They should just be right there!. When it comes to digital assistants, you have choices. Amazon’s Alexa was the first prominent one. Samsung’s Bixby is on Galaxy phones around the world. Apple fans get Siri. However, for my money, Google Assistant is the fastest, most reliable, and overall best digital assistant out there. So, when I started building my smart home, the decision of which assistant to build it on was an easy one.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Bluetooth to Any PC
The majority of modern electronic devices now include wireless communication capabilities, allowing data and information to be transferred without the use of additional hardware. One such technology that enables short-range wireless connectivity between devices, is Bluetooth. However, most desktops and some laptops still do not have Bluetooth functionality built into...
yankodesign.com
Logitech G Fits earbuds have custom molding ear tips for passive noise isolation and peak comfort
The sound quality and comfortable fit of any pair of earbuds depends on how well they rest inside your ear canals. Audiophiles who want the best experience often go for the custom-fit ear tips that mold to the shape of the ear canal for the best possible passive noise isolation and state-of-the-art comfort.
