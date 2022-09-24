ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Echos in Excess: Why You Should Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, what kind of strange person has an Amazon device in every room? Well, call me strange -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in a forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
Apple Insider

How to build a tech emergency kit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An emergency kit is vital to keep around the home or vehicle, and it should also include tech accessories. These are the best tech essentials for your emergency kit, and how to make sure that everything works when you need it to.
Android Police

How to factory reset every Amazon Echo

If your Amazon Echo device is unresponsive or not working correctly, don't panic! You can perform a factory reset to try to get it up and running again. A factory reset clears all data stored on the device, resetting it to the state it was in when it left the factory.
The Independent

8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
Rolling Stone

Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
Cult of Mac

AirFly 2 wireless audio adapter makes an even better AirPods add-on

AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any audio jack, like its predecessor. But the new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and more. And it even costs less. It joins other AirFly versions that offer additional capabilities. This post contains affiliate...
CNET

Save $274 on Three Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon

Want a great WiFi signal but have a lot of ground to cover? Wi-Fi routers and extenders are a perfect way to ensure you have no dead spots inside or outside the house. While we have some great recommendations on the best Wi-Fi routers for 2022, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is worth checking out too. It's one of our favorite Google Assistant devices and right now, you can get a huge $274 discount when you buy a three-pack on Amazon.
mobilesyrup.com

Save on smart lights with Best Buy’s Top Deals of the week

Best Buy Canada’s refresh list of Top Deals with all things tech is live now. The sale started today, Friday, September 23rd, and will expire on Thursday, September 29th. Nanoleaf Essentials 2m (6.6 ft.) Smart LED Lightstrip – Starter Kit – White & Colour: $49.99 (save $20)
Gear Patrol

9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon announced that its next big hardware event will take place next week — on September 28 — so get ready for some more Echo devices (as well as probably a lot of other gadgets). Some reviewers actually put the iPhone 14's new crash detection feature to test. And we reviewed two of Apple's newest gadgets, the Apple Watch Ultra and the AirPods Pro 2.
Digital Trends

Smart home setup for beginners

If your home isn’t feeling especially smart, you may have your eye on potential upgrades to add more tech to things like your lighting, heating, security, and so on. But for newcomers, it can be difficult to know where to start, and the sheer number of smart home options can feel a little overwhelming.
TechRadar

The latest Dyson cordless vacuum rival is a familiar name… and face

Numatic, which makes the popular Henry range of vacuums, has jumped into the cordless stick vacuum market with a new addition to its line, the Henry Quick. We’re excited to introduce Henry Quick to the Henry range, bringing a brand-new, cordless stick vacuum to the UK’s favourite vacuum brand. Henry’s always been powerful, reliable and the perfect all-rounder; now Henry Quick offers a handy addition for quick clean-ups with more capacity than most leading vacuums and completely dust-free emptying.
TechCrunch

Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers

The suite of tools includes a new version of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts, the ability to sync shopping lists to the carts, scan and pay, department orders, out of stock insights and more. The new Caper Cart is equipped with scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision technology. Shoppers can...
Android Authority

Dear Google, please show me which voice commands I can use with my smart home

I shouldn't need to hunt for them and I shouldn't need to guess. They should just be right there!. When it comes to digital assistants, you have choices. Amazon’s Alexa was the first prominent one. Samsung’s Bixby is on Galaxy phones around the world. Apple fans get Siri. However, for my money, Google Assistant is the fastest, most reliable, and overall best digital assistant out there. So, when I started building my smart home, the decision of which assistant to build it on was an easy one.
technewstoday.com

How to Add Bluetooth to Any PC

The majority of modern electronic devices now include wireless communication capabilities, allowing data and information to be transferred without the use of additional hardware. One such technology that enables short-range wireless connectivity between devices, is Bluetooth. However, most desktops and some laptops still do not have Bluetooth functionality built into...
