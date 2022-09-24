Read full article on original website
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
vanquishthefoe.com
4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes Recaps BYU Official Visit
BYU Hoops had one of its biggest priorities in the 2023 class on campus as 4-Star Texas Forward Keanu Dawes was in Provo for his official visit. Keanu posted photos from the visit on his Twitter. The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the...
ksl.com
'It doesn't look good': How losing Brant Kuithe will impact No. 12 Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — Senior tight end Brant Kuithe hobbled off the field in obvious pain to his right knee at the end of the first quarter on Saturday after pulling down a catch to secure the first down. In a game that was never in doubt for a visiting...
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4
Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview High offensive tackle?
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Live Blog and Game Thread vs Utah
Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State against No. 13 Utah. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Utah. Please keep it civil, folks.
Gephardt Daily
Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU
Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference
The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
Gephardt Daily
Police: No guns, knives used in fight at Hillcrest High School football game
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police took to social media in an attempt to quash rumors about a fight at the Hillcrest High School football game Friday night. “There are many rumors going around about a fight last night at the Hillcrest football game. We would...
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
AZFamily
Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General...
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
