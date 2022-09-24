ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser

By Sydney Kostus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking the stigma about mental health, that’s the goal of one organization in the Poconos. Revving the engine, all to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Motorcyclists gathered at the Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg Saturday in honor of Austin Scarpone, who tragically took his life last year.

“We do really need to raise awareness. It’s becoming such an epidemic in this area. Kids, adults, it’s just tragic,” Austin’s mother, Sharon Gerhart said.

Austin’s mother, Sharon says he wanted to be a police officer, so she created the non-profit, ‘Austin’s Blue Line,’ to raise money for high school students wanting to go into law enforcement.

“If we could save one person’s life, then everything we’re doing, all the hard work we’re doing, everything our volunteers are helping us with, it’s all worth it,” Gerhart continued.

The memorial ride brings together long time friends and family sharing stories.

“One year, Austin came dressed as Captain America and from that moment on, that was the only thing I called him. I would always just say ‘Captain America’ and when I did, his face would just light up, he was so proud, it was so cute,” said Carrie Strohl, a long time family friend.

With just one week away from Austin’s Birthday, they made sure the event was held in September, for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“It’s a good thing to have it, for no other reason than to try and break the stigma, for me, because the stigma seems to be the biggest thing. When somebody’s in a dark place, if you can break that stigma, get them to talk a little bit, it really goes a long way,” Walter Strohl, another long time family friend stated.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call or text the Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

Community Policy