Irvine defense records five interceptions in non-league victory over Beckman
Irvine High School’s football team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Beckman 13-0 Friday night at Irvine Stadium. The Irvine defense had five interceptions: two by Nathan Sasaki and one each by Jaden Burke, Ian Hew and Solomon Carrillo. Bobby Tufford had a fumble recovery for the Vaqueros (3-3).
Five OC high school boys water polo teams earn top rankings in CIF polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. JSerra is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park is No. 1 in Division 5.
PHOTOS: Canyon keeps rolling; Brea Olinda celebrates homecoming with Class of ’72
Brea Olinda’s Clayton Corbett pulls Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg out of bounds after a short scramble. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There is ample evidence to support a nickname for Canyon High School’s offense and the first nomination is …. “YAC Attack.”. “YAC”...
Hard to Figure’s Capote win caps record five-victory day for jockey Vazquez
Jockey Ramon Vazquez won his second riding title in as many meets at Los Alamitos and the 38-year-old native of Puerto Rico did so with a flourish. Vazquez became the first rider to win five races in a single afternoon since daytime thoroughbred racing returned to Los Alamitos in July, 2014. The previous best was four wins, accomplished by six riders – including Abel Cedillo twice.
Get ready for The Commodores at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Don’t miss The Commodores, one of the greatest Motown/R&B/Funk groups of all time, when it plays at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. THE COMMODORES set the music world ablaze with the hits Machine Gun, Sail...
Be Your Own Boss
A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
LBPD promotes new leaders
The Long Beach Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of 29 employees who were recognized during yesterday’s promotion ceremony. Command level promotions include Deputy Chiefs Donald Mauk and Ty Burford, who were appointed on May 21, 2022, Administrator Elsa Ramos who was appointed on March 26, 2022, Administrator Cynthia Zarate who was appointed on Aug. 13, 2022, and Commanders Michael Solomita, Scott Jenson, Stephanie Hall, and Greg Brown who were appointed on Aug. 13, 2022. Their biographies are available here.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 27, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to...
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Excessive heat warning in effect from September 26 at 10 a.m. through September 28 at 8 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and...
Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season
Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
Beyond the Decorative Art Exhibition Opens October 9 at Great Park Gallery
The City of Irvine is pleased to present Beyond the Decorative, a collective contemporary art exhibition at the Great Park Gallery. An opening reception will be held Sunday, October 9, 1–3 p.m. An engaging exhibition discussion about the history of décor and its role in contemporary art will take place Saturday, November 12, 1–3 p.m., and an artists-guided tour will take place Sunday, December 4, 1–3 p.m. The exhibition runs through Saturday, December 31.
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia endorses Vice Mayor Rex Richardson to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor. In a video released on social media, Mayor Garcia spoke about Vice Mayor Richardson’s commitment to his community and to Long Beach. Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tArexGf3HVw.
“For the Love of Nurses” event is free and open to the public
Kinder Heart Foundation is hosting Grand Opening to support Registered Nurses and nursing school students. As the first of its kind, Kinder Heart Foundation (KHF) was founded for nurses, by nurses, in 2020. The organization’s motto “For the Love of Nurses” drives the dual mission of providing Free and Low-Cost Housing to nursing students. Further, Kinder Heart Foundation provides support, networking, community, and love to the active Registered Nurses and the RN student community in general.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
Anaheim Hills Big Lots robbers found hiding under a dumpster
An unidentified man and woman, both 18-years-old, were arrested by the Anaheim police after they allegedly stole a shopping cart full of items from a Big Lots store in Anaheim Hills and flashed a gun at an employee. Anaheim police officers responded to the store, which is located at 6336...
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
Santa Ana’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set for Oct. 8
The inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Civic Center in Downtown Santa Ana. This free community event celebrates and honors Indigenous Peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The celebration will include live...
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
Felon facing murder charges for using a screwdriver to kill a victim in Santa Ana
Robert Rodriguez Alarcon, a 39-year-old man was charged on Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana, in an incident that took place on August 11. Alarcon is facing charges of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. He did not enter a plea at his Monday arraignment, which was rescheduled for Oct. 12 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
