Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Funeral arrangements revealed for 20 year Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes
His legacy lives on through his sons Reid and Remington Reyes, who are also firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department.
websterontheweb.com
Webster resident reflects on cemeteries in her new book
I’m a sucker for cemeteries. They’re so peaceful. I love to just wander through them, enjoy the solitude, look at the epitaphs, and think about the lives they’re trying to sum up in just a few words. So when I heard about a recent book about cemeteries...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Campus Times
A secret that cannot be told
There’s a Taiwanese film called “A Secret that Cannot Be Told,” directed by the renowned ‘King’ of Asian pop music, Jay Chou, that I watched years ago in my childhood: a love story across time, one where your classic Romeo-and-Juliet romance meets a dimension in which Chopin’s waltzes reign and love reverberates through piano strings. It follows XiaoYu, a girl from 20 years in the past, who teaches her unknowing lover a piece that allows the player to travel through time depending on how quickly it is played. As she time travels back and forth between the past and his present time frame, with him obliviously learning the piece, I marveled at their musical genius. I imagined myself learning the difficult etudes they played, the melancholy melodies they dueted. I envied the naive laughter they shared, the connection they formed over a secret for two but really only known by one. And after teaching myself the time travel theme on the piano, it still haunts me to this day every time I play it, like it did for XiaoYu.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
waynetimes.com
Palmyra Community Library honors volunteers
At the 10th annual Dixie Prittie Award ceremony held recently at the Palmyra Community Library, the library board of trustees honored the Palmyra Kings Daughters medical equipment loan closet committee and Betsy Lewis for their service to the library. Established in 2013, the award recognizes extraordinary volunteer service and is...
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
rochesterfirst.com
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades...
Lollypop Farm kicks off Barktober Fest fundraiser with special guest Noodle the Pug
Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of his new book "Noodle and the No Bones Day"
westsidenewsny.com
Who started the Hilton Apple Fest?
The Hilton Apple Fest was founded in 1981 by Hilton businessmen Patrick Marlow and Douglas Marple. Homer Marple of Marple Furniture financed the festival in its first year when it was organized by Coordinator Carol Gursslin with just a handful of volunteers. It was held at Canning Street Square. And yes, there really was a pie the first year. There were approximately 75 craft booths and five food booths.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton Apple Fest celebrates 40 years of free family fun
The Hilton Apple Fest is celebrating a milestone birthday this year – 40 years of offering free family fun and a celebration of the rich apple-growing heritage and autumn harvest in the Village of Hilton. This year’s Apple Fest will be held Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street.
WETM
Pet of the Week: Kenzie, Schuyler County Humane Society
(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl in need of help treating a serious heart condition. Kenzie is a spayed 1-year-old Bull Terrier Mix. She came to the shelter after she was living as a stray near the National Forest in Hector. She was eventually able to be captured and taken to safety.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton’s Mainly Books has a Grand Reopening
A “Grand Reopening” of Mainly Books was held on Monday, September 12, with a ribbon-cutting by Parma Town Supervisor Jim Roose and Hilton Mayor Joe Lee. Cider and donuts were served and drawings for gift baskets and other prizes will be held at a later date. Special sales events were held all week, ending on September 17.
Funeral arrangements announcement for RFD firefighter Elvis Reyes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department announced on Saturday the calling hours for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday. Reyes’ calling hours will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday, September 27, from 1-8 p.m. Reyes’ funeral will be held at the Blue Cross Arena […]
Lancaster Farming
Hello Gourdgeous Thrives at Farmers’ Market
Wyatt Thorn has grown things all his life, even as a youngster on his parents’ crop farm in Clyde, New York. While career searching, Thorn considered farming but needed health insurance, so he began working for the New York Department of Transportation. Launching Hello Gourdgeous Farms has brought him back to his roots — literally.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
westsidenewsny.com
Hamlin miniature horse in running for America’s Favorite Pet
Durango is a 22-year-old buckskin miniature horse who belongs to Gail Conley of Hamlin. Gail has been a horse lover since she was a young girl. She remembers her mom having her in the Hamlin parade with her horse when she was little. Gail had horses her whole life and decided to get her first mini after she was struggling with a shoulder injury. Durango was purchased from Barker, New York, when he was five years old. He was a champion show horse and was used in carting.
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
wellsvillesun.com
Stony Brook State Park to begin $4.5 million in upgrades, new construction
Construction Begins on New Bathhouse and Lifeguard Station. Improvements Include a More Modern and Accessible Bath House, Lifeguard Quarters and First Aid Station. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
