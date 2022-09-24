ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, SC

wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office addresses deputy shortage

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office sat down with FOX54 for a one-on-one on vacancies in the department and how it impacts operations. Authorities say crime and turnover won't completely go away, but they are working to fill open positions. However, this year, the Sheriff's Office says they have seen more vacancies than usual.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Bluffton Sunday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 3 Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood in Bluffton. Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old Hardeeville […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.  According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.  Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.  Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect in custody after car chase in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies just before midday Tuesday were in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way trying to find a man who ran on foot after a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was identified by deputies as Andrew Michael Sorley. Around 4:15 p.m. the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules at games

BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touching

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes claim 2 lives in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday at 5:03 p.m. The car, a 2017 Ford Fiesta, was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

