Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Robert Griffin III Has Shocking Pick For NFL's Best Team

Who's the best team in the National Football League through the first three weeks of the 2022 season?. Robert Griffin III's pick is in - and it's a shocking one. Yes, the Miami Dolphins are 3-0, following Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, but are they really the league's best team?
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
Ravens host tryout for veteran OLB on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have had to continue adding players at the outside linebacker position over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve lost both Vince Biegel and Steven Means to torn achilles injuries, while waiting for Tyus Boswer and David Ojabo to rehab from the same ailments. They also saw Justin Houston leave their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots with a groin injury, with his status currently unclear.
Rapoport: JK Dobbins (knee) expected to play for Ravens in Week 3

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, accoridng to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dobbins is coming off a torn ACL from last season, and it would appear that he's ready to make his 2022 season debut. While he'll still have to get through his pregame work, Rapoport's sources are confident he's planning to be out there. Dobbins' return will obviously make Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis take a backseat.
Baltimore Ravens: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving New England with their second win of the season. They defeated the Patriots 37-26 on the road. It was a good bounce back win following the debacle last week. In Week 2, the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. Once again, the Ravens offense was nearly unstoppable, led by Lamar Jackson. However, the defense also struggled mightily for the second straight week.
