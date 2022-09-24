ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Week 7 MVL Football Preview

It will be a renewal of a Miami County rival when Tippecanoe visits Troy Friday night in the Trojans homecoming game. Tippecanoe comes in 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL after a loss to Xenia Friday night, while Troy brings in a three-game winning streak and is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Monday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy golf team closes the season with a sweep of Tippecanoe and Fairmont at Troy Country Club Monday,. Troy won the match with a 172, Tippecanoe had 173 and Fairmont had 182. The Red Devils Will Riehle and Eli Voisard and Fairmont’s Tyler Gentile were medalist...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Celina Saturday at Wertz Stadium. Nathan Buecker had both goals and Braxton Penrod had both assists. Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal. Northwestern 4,. Milton-Union 1. SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — Tippecanoe and Landon Kimmel ran to victory in the Miami County Invitational cross country meet Saturday. Kimmel won the race in 15:45.8. The rest of the Red Devils top seven included Kalib Tolle, 3, 16:37.4; Will Hept, 6, 17:11.9; Luke Schwieterman, 8, 17:17.4; Dimitri Hartman, 9, 17:20.9; Ethan Berning, 10, 17:20.9 and Elliot Murray, 14, 17:51.8.
WEST MILTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Xenia, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Piqua, OH
Xenia, OH
Education
Xenia, OH
Sports
City
Tippecanoe, OH
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll

CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Red Devils#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mvl#Bucs
Bellefontaine Examiner

Baker, Barker crowned at BHS Homecoming

Corbin Baker, left, and Ally Barker were named Bellefontaine High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the weekend festivities. Corbin was crowned the king at the Saturday evening dance. Ally was named the queen on Friday night before the football game. The 2022 BHS homecoming court included queen candidates Olivia Ullom and Lily Palmer, junior attendant Mia Oppy, freshman attendant Ava Kunze, and king candidates Alex Caudill and Jack Hutchins. About 460 students attended the dance, which was held in the BHS Cafeteria. It’s the largest dance of the school year. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival

Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Demolition begins on former site of Fairborn primary school

FAIRBORN — Monday afternoon demolition began on a former area primary school. The site at West Dayton Yellow Springs Road was the former home to Fairborn Primary School. Back in 2016, voters approved a levy to build new primary and intermediate schools. Fairborn’s new intermediate school opened just a...
FAIRBORN, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy High School receives Ohio’s third-highest growth index score

TROY – Out of 3,096 schools in the state of Ohio, Troy High School posted the third-highest growth index score on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) annual state report card, which was released last week. Growth index is a measure of a school’s improvement over previous years....
TROY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua High School celebrates homecoming

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
PIQUA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy