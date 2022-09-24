Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 7 MVL Football Preview
It will be a renewal of a Miami County rival when Tippecanoe visits Troy Friday night in the Trojans homecoming game. Tippecanoe comes in 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL after a loss to Xenia Friday night, while Troy brings in a three-game winning streak and is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.
miamivalleytoday.com
Monday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy golf team closes the season with a sweep of Tippecanoe and Fairmont at Troy Country Club Monday,. Troy won the match with a 172, Tippecanoe had 173 and Fairmont had 182. The Red Devils Will Riehle and Eli Voisard and Fairmont’s Tyler Gentile were medalist...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Celina Saturday at Wertz Stadium. Nathan Buecker had both goals and Braxton Penrod had both assists. Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal. Northwestern 4,. Milton-Union 1. SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup
WEST MILTON — Tippecanoe and Landon Kimmel ran to victory in the Miami County Invitational cross country meet Saturday. Kimmel won the race in 15:45.8. The rest of the Red Devils top seven included Kalib Tolle, 3, 16:37.4; Will Hept, 6, 17:11.9; Luke Schwieterman, 8, 17:17.4; Dimitri Hartman, 9, 17:20.9; Ethan Berning, 10, 17:20.9 and Elliot Murray, 14, 17:51.8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
WLWT 5
Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll
CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Baker, Barker crowned at BHS Homecoming
Corbin Baker, left, and Ally Barker were named Bellefontaine High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the weekend festivities. Corbin was crowned the king at the Saturday evening dance. Ally was named the queen on Friday night before the football game. The 2022 BHS homecoming court included queen candidates Olivia Ullom and Lily Palmer, junior attendant Mia Oppy, freshman attendant Ava Kunze, and king candidates Alex Caudill and Jack Hutchins. About 460 students attended the dance, which was held in the BHS Cafeteria. It’s the largest dance of the school year. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Demolition begins on former site of Fairborn primary school
FAIRBORN — Monday afternoon demolition began on a former area primary school. The site at West Dayton Yellow Springs Road was the former home to Fairborn Primary School. Back in 2016, voters approved a levy to build new primary and intermediate schools. Fairborn’s new intermediate school opened just a...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School receives Ohio’s third-highest growth index score
TROY – Out of 3,096 schools in the state of Ohio, Troy High School posted the third-highest growth index score on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) annual state report card, which was released last week. Growth index is a measure of a school’s improvement over previous years....
WTRF
Eyes of Freedom military tribute began in Ohio, and will continue visiting Ohio
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Eyes of Freedom is a nationally travelling military tribute, that salutes the service of all veterans and those active in the military. Anita Miller created the life-sized portraits and the Silent Battle sculpture in the center as a mission to heal for their families.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
Comments / 0