Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

This Date in Baseball: McGwire hit home run #70

1914  Nap Lajoie of the Cleveland Naps collected his 3,000th hit in the opening game of a doubleheader, a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees at League Park II. Lajoie doubled off of Marty McHale for the milestone hit. 1923  Lou Gehrig hit his first homer in...
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs

The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday

Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain

Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A

Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson

Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yency Almonte Potentially Returning During Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch the top seed in the National League and home-field advantage through the World Series, but arguably of greater importance is getting the likes of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen back from the 15-day injured list. Almonte is ahead of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup

Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Won't return in 2022

Lowe (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe has been sidelined with back inflammation since Sept. 12, and he received an injection Tuesday. The Rays hoped that he would be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll ultimately be held out down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Lowe's offseason program will be significantly impacted by his injury.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench

Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jesus Aguilar: Sits third straight

Aguilar isn't in the lineup for Monday's game in Boston. Aguilar has made one start in the last six days, and it seems as if the Orioles are content with using multiple other players in the designated hitter spot. Anthony Santander will get the nod Monday, moving Austin Hays over to right field and giving Kyle Stowers a start in left field while batting eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win

Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Set to return Tuesday

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Suarez (finger) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Suarez was placed on the IL on Sept. 17 due to a small fracture in the tip of his...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Muller: Called up ahead of start

Atlanta recalled Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Washington. Alan Rangel was optioned to Gwinnett to clear room on the 28-man active roster for Muller, who is set to take the hill for Atlanta for the third time this season Tuesday. The 24-year-old owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 39.1 career big-league innings, but he was one of the International League's top strikeout artists this season, racking up 159 punchouts in 134.2 frames. The strikeout upside he offers along with the good chance he has at coming away with a win Tuesday against the 100-loss Nationals could be enough to make Muller an appealing streaming option.
ATLANTA, GA

