Read full article on original website
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder out of Oakland's Saturday lineup versus Mets
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Pinder will sit on the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to left field and Jordan Diaz was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted balls this season, Pinder has accounted...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 474 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .254 batting average with a .775 OPS, 15 home runs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Report: Luis Castillo's new five-year extension with Mariners includes unique injury clause
Nearly two months after acquiring starting pitcher Luis Castillo at the trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners have locked up the right-hander for the next five seasons. On Saturday, the Mariners announced an agreement with Castillo on a contract extension running through 2027, with player and club options for 2028. According...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Reds' Alexis Diaz: Picks up ninth save
Diaz earned the save Sunday against Milwaukee, striking out the side in the ninth inning of a 2-1 victory. Facing the heart of the Brewers' lineup, Diaz needed 14 pitches to fan all three batters. It was his ninth save of the season and third since Sept. 15. Since the All-Star break he's posted a 1.37 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 26.1 innings while closing out six games and holding opposing batters to a .128 batting average.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Notches first four-hit game
Cruz went 4-for-5 with two runs in Monday's 8-3 win against the Reds. Cruz batted atop the order and did the job of a leadoff hitter, reaching base four times on singles. His hit in the fifth inning led to Pittsburgh's first run, though Cruz wasn't credited with an RBI since the runner crossed the plate due to an error. The rookie has followed a four-game, 0-for-13 stretch by going 6-for-9 and scoring three runs over his past two contests.
Comments / 0