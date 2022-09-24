Quiroz went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Pirates. Quiroz initially appeared in line to fill a depth role for the Cubs when his contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 17, but he's suddenly settled in as not only Chicago's primary second baseman, but also as the club's No. 2 batter. He's started five of the Cubs' last six games out of the two hole, going 7-for-18 with a 3:3 BB:K over that stretch. The 30-year-old rookie has yet to produce a home run or steal in his first 26 big-league plate appearances and didn't offer much juice in either category during his time in the minors, but his high-contact approach and favorable spot in the lineup could make him a useful contributor in the batting average and runs categories over the final week and a half of the season. Quiroz's hot run at the plate looks to have put him ahead of the slumping Christopher Morel for an everyday role in the Chicago infield.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO