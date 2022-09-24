Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Activated and outrighted
The Brewers reinstated Davis (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and outrighted him to Triple-A Nashville. Though Milwaukee never officially announced the transaction, the veteran outfielder was apparently exposed to waivers upon being activated from the IL and will stay in the organization after going unclaimed. Before being placed on the IL on Aug. 27 with a right elbow effusion, Davis logged a .224/.344/.237 slash line over 91 plate appearances for Milwaukee on the season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Muller: Called up ahead of start
Atlanta recalled Muller from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Washington. Alan Rangel was optioned to Gwinnett to clear room on the 28-man active roster for Muller, who is set to take the hill for Atlanta for the third time this season Tuesday. The 24-year-old owns a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 39.1 career big-league innings, but he was one of the International League's top strikeout artists this season, racking up 159 punchouts in 134.2 frames. The strikeout upside he offers along with the good chance he has at coming away with a win Tuesday against the 100-loss Nationals could be enough to make Muller an appealing streaming option.
Two HRs from Hunter Renfroe help Brewers slam Reds
Hunter Renfroe went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to
FOX Sports
Rockies play the Padres in series rubber match
San Diego Padres (84-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-87, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-10, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -152, Rockies +129; over/under is 11...
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Azocar: Retreats to bench Saturday
Azocar isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Azocar is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Friday. He's recorded hits in each of his last eight games, but Trent Grisham will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy riding pine for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels did not include Matt Duffy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Duffy will sit out Sunday's game while Michael Stefanic starts at second base and bats eighth. Duffy has made 221 plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 11 runs, 14...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz: Thriving out of two hole
Quiroz went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Pirates. Quiroz initially appeared in line to fill a depth role for the Cubs when his contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 17, but he's suddenly settled in as not only Chicago's primary second baseman, but also as the club's No. 2 batter. He's started five of the Cubs' last six games out of the two hole, going 7-for-18 with a 3:3 BB:K over that stretch. The 30-year-old rookie has yet to produce a home run or steal in his first 26 big-league plate appearances and didn't offer much juice in either category during his time in the minors, but his high-contact approach and favorable spot in the lineup could make him a useful contributor in the batting average and runs categories over the final week and a half of the season. Quiroz's hot run at the plate looks to have put him ahead of the slumping Christopher Morel for an everyday role in the Chicago infield.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: CT scan brings positive news
Marte underwent a CT scan Sunday that showed improved healing in the non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger, and he'll continue to participate in baseball activities "as tolerated." The veteran outfielder recently said he expects to return in time for New York's three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday,...
US News and World Report
Manny Machado Hits 31st Homer, Padres Beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Departs with thumb issue
Raleigh was removed from Sunday's loss to the Royals after aggravating his thumb injury while catching, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Raleigh recently missed four games due to his thumb injury, and the thumb was hit while catching in the bottom of the sixth inning. Manager Scott Servais said that the catcher was OK during strength tests on the field and wanted to stay in, but the team ultimately replaced him in the top of the seventh inning. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Braves' Bryce Elder: Nabs another start
Elder is scheduled to start Monday's game in Washington. With Spencer Strider (oblique) landing on the injured list last week, Elder looks poised to finish the regular season as a member of Atlanta's rotation. The rookie right-hander fared well in his most recent start Sept. 21 against Washington, striking out six in a no-decision while allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks across 5.2 frames.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Belts two homers
Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two solo homers, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta. The lefty slugger belted a leadoff home run followed by another solo blast in the third inning, both coming against starter Charlie Morton. Schwarber is now up to 42 homers with 87 RBI and 93 runs scored through 146 games. He'd been stuck in a 1-for-15 slump with eight punchouts since his last long ball Sep. 20. Schwarber improved his season slash line to .214/.314/.487.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Scratched due to illness
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis due to an illness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Freeman will sit for the second game in a row, though it's unclear if his off day Friday was anything other than a routine one. Miguel Vargas will make another start at first base in his absence.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Jettisoned from 40-man roster
Camargo was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday. The 28-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late July and has now been removed from Philadelphia's 40-man roster. Camargo appeared in 52 games for the Phillies this year and had a .237/.297/.316 slash line with three home runs and 15 RBI.
