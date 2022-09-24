ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony La Russa will not return to White Sox this season

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season, the team announced on Saturday.

Per the White Sox, doctors have advised La Russa against returning after the 77-year-old underwent additional testing and medical procedures. La Russa has been out since Aug. 28 with a heart ailment.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager for the White Sox (76-75), who entered play on Saturday eight games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians (84-67) in the American League Central with 11 to play.

A Hall of Fame manager, La Russa came out of retirement prior to last season and led the White Sox to the playoffs.

La Russa spent eight years managing the White Sox from 1979-1986 before joining the Oakland Athletics in the same position and managing them to three AL pennants and the 1989 World Series title in a 10-year span.

He then managed the St. Louis Cardinals for 16 years, during which they won three National League pennants and won the 2006 and 2011 World Series. La Russa retired following the latter win before returning to Chicago ahead of the 2021 campaign.

–Field Level Media

