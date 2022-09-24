ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (shoulder) to miss preseason

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson dislocated his right shoulder and will miss the start of training camp.

The Spurs said Saturday that Johnson is expected to be ready when they open the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Johnson, 22, suffered the injury during the Spurs’ open gym activities. The team said he has begun rehabbing the shoulder.

Johnson is entering his fourth NBA season. He established career-high averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season while starting 74 of 75 games played.

Johnson has career averages of 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 161 games (142 starts).

He was a first-round pick by the Spurs (No. 29 overall) in the 2019 draft.

–Field Level Media

