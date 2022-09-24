The NYPD has removed rappers Sha Ek, Ron Suno, and 22Gz from the 2022 Rolling Loud New York Festival, according to the New York Times. The removals follow the police department’s previous nixing of five rappers (including 22Gz) from Rolling Loud New York in 2019 citing “public safety concerns.” Diamond “Bo” Brown, Suno’s manager, tells Rolling Stone that Rolling Loud organizers texted her the news on Thursday. “I was informed by Rolling Loud that NYPD is pulling us off the show. With no explanation,” she says via text. “How does a person who [has] no criminal record and no gang...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO