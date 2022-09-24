ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando leaders honor missing prisoners of war in ceremony

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsrHX_0i90of7p00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando held an annual ceremony Friday that honored members of the U.S. military who are still missing in action.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials met at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Prisoner of War MIA Recognition ceremony.

City officials said this ceremony reinforces their commitment to bringing POWs back home.

This ceremony also honored the sacrifices of those in the armed forces.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

1 injured in fire at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers

VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hurricane Ian school closings in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are keeping a close eye on how the weather will impact plans. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Lake County. Lake County School District is releasing early...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
Bay News 9

Rosen Hotels offering discount rates for Hurricane Ian evacuees

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering discount rates to help those who are evacuating because of the storm. Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate. The company is offering discount rates for those who may need to...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Jefferson Apartment Group Breaks Ground in Orlando

The luxury community will overlook the private Medicine Lake. Jefferson Apartment Group has begun its construction of a new eight-building, 304-unit garden-style luxury community located at 2302 Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka, Fla. A loan for the project’s construction, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, was provided by Wells Fargo.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Mayor Demings: Most Ian impact will be north/west of Interstate 4

During a Hurricane Ian update Monday, Sept. 26, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said local impacts of the storm will be greater in West Orange County. “While there is uncertainty in the forecast, the situation for Central Florida has become more serious,” Demings said. “The storm could pass over Orange County and Central Florida. Now is the time to get prepared.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Prisoner Of War#The Prisoner#Prisoners Of War#Localevent#Festival#News Live#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WESH

Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy