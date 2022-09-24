Orlando leaders honor missing prisoners of war in ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando held an annual ceremony Friday that honored members of the U.S. military who are still missing in action.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and other city officials met at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Prisoner of War MIA Recognition ceremony.

City officials said this ceremony reinforces their commitment to bringing POWs back home.

This ceremony also honored the sacrifices of those in the armed forces.

