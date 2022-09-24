ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices

After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts

Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
ARIZONA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

FBI investigating alleged assault on Southwest airlines flight into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI confirms it’s looking into a possible assault that may have happened on a Southwest Airlines flight coming into Phoenix on Saturday morning. The Twitter thread has now gone viral, with the original post being retweeted over 30,000 times. It details what happened to one passenger during her flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor where she says a man used his chair to physically harm her. “Historically, that’s a big confrontational area because you have your space and that space is a tray table,” said Kenneth Ramage, a retired commercial airline pilot.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road

A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘One kid might just think it’s candy’: Increase in children eating edibles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An increasing number of young children are eating marijuana-laced candy, according to figures from poison control centers across the country and in Arizona. The ‘edibles’ come in all shapes and colors — appearing to be candies, brownies, gummies and even cereal. But the edibles, when in young hands, are causing some serious problems.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

How NAU played a role in NASA's historic DART launch

PHOENIX - An exciting NASA project unfolded in space on Sept. 26 as scientists slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid millions of miles away from Earth, and Northern Arizona University played a role in the historic project. The DART spacecraft has been traveling to reach its target since November. DART...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The old Valley National Bank in Phoenix at risk of being demolished

PHOENIX - The old Valley National Bank near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was first designed in 1963, and the historic building is in jeopardy of being demolished. Advocates for the preservation of the building road are speaking up although the Chase Bank branch has been closed for some time.
PHOENIX, AZ
