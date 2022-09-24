Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Related
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
fox10phoenix.com
'You have the right to remain silent': The Miranda Warning and its Phoenix origin
PHOENIX - "You have the right to remain silent." You know the line from every cop show or movie you’ve seen created after the mid-'60s. Well, that list of rights read aloud is known as the Miranda Warning, and it became part of police practice following a Supreme Court ruling in 1966.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
nevalleynews.org
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
AZFamily
FBI investigating alleged assault on Southwest airlines flight into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI confirms it’s looking into a possible assault that may have happened on a Southwest Airlines flight coming into Phoenix on Saturday morning. The Twitter thread has now gone viral, with the original post being retweeted over 30,000 times. It details what happened to one passenger during her flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor where she says a man used his chair to physically harm her. “Historically, that’s a big confrontational area because you have your space and that space is a tray table,” said Kenneth Ramage, a retired commercial airline pilot.
RELATED PEOPLE
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
Feds hike moving to Phoenix, real estate market to "balanced" territory
On September 23, the Federal Reserve increased interests rates and an additional three quarters of a point to combat inflation.
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
AZFamily
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
‘One kid might just think it’s candy’: Increase in children eating edibles
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An increasing number of young children are eating marijuana-laced candy, according to figures from poison control centers across the country and in Arizona. The ‘edibles’ come in all shapes and colors — appearing to be candies, brownies, gummies and even cereal. But the edibles, when in young hands, are causing some serious problems.
fox10phoenix.com
How NAU played a role in NASA's historic DART launch
PHOENIX - An exciting NASA project unfolded in space on Sept. 26 as scientists slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid millions of miles away from Earth, and Northern Arizona University played a role in the historic project. The DART spacecraft has been traveling to reach its target since November. DART...
fox10phoenix.com
The old Valley National Bank in Phoenix at risk of being demolished
PHOENIX - The old Valley National Bank near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was first designed in 1963, and the historic building is in jeopardy of being demolished. Advocates for the preservation of the building road are speaking up although the Chase Bank branch has been closed for some time.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
Tovrea Castle to open lottery for Spring 2023 tour tickets, here’s how to enter
“Due to an overwhelming demand” for Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights in Phoenix, those interested in touring the historic landmark must enter a Lottery Ticket System. Here’s how to enter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60-year-old disappears after going to hike AZ trail, cops say. Car found at trailhead
A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a hike in Arizona, authorities said. Kathleen Patterson left her home around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Patterson was going to hike at Spur Cross, which is in the Cave Creek...
Comments / 0