The athlete became the fourth member in Major League Baseball history to hit the 700-home run milestone St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols made history in his sendoff season after hitting his 700th home run while playing against the Dodgers on Friday. The athlete scored the huge milestone at the Dodgers Stadium, making him the fourth member in Major League Baseball history to achieve the record. He has now joined the list of 3 other 700 home run club members including Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth, ESPN...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO