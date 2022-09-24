Read full article on original website
Luther C.
2d ago
No one cared how the previous Super was there since 1916? And how Gwinnett Scools was found to be a school to prison pipeline due to black boys being disciplined more harshly than all other students?
fox5atlanta.com
Emails show Douglas Co. chairman's involvement in contract under GBI investigation
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Emails obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team indicate Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones intervened in the decision over who should get a county contract. That 2018 cleaning contract is now the focus of a GBI investigation into possible bid-rigging. A search warrant served on the...
The Citizen Online
Mayor, council choke off public use of excellent library
It was raining outside Tuesday morning, and I had some reading to do, so I decided to take it to the library and work away. I arrived at the library at approximately 10:15 a.m. and the doors were locked shut. To my amazement, the scheduled hours for the library on Tuesdays call for the building to open at noon (that’s not a typo — noon). Staff members were in the building.
Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer
Fulton County and its 15 cities were not only far apart on how local option sales tax revenue should be distributed, but also physically separated as the Board of Commissioners would not agree to an open, public session. The cities and the county had their first day of mediation on Sept. 23 at the Georgia […] The post Cities encouraged but reject Fulton County’s latest sales tax offer appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
Social media threats circulating at several Clayton County schools prompt lockdowns
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools said it is currently investigating several social media posts appearing to threaten several district schools that have prompted school lockdowns across the metro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials said they believe the posts are...
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to...
fox5atlanta.com
Chief judge lifts mask mandate for Douglas County Courthouse
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Effective immediately, Douglas County Chief Judge William "Beau" McClain has lifted the indoor mask mandate for his courthouse. The revised order will allow each individual judge to impose their own policy on mask-wearing within their own courtroom and office space. But people will no longer have to cover up for COVID-19 in public spaces, like hallways, around the building.
atlantaprogressivenews.com
Atlanta’s Dickens Administration Seeks to Dissolve NPU-R
With additional reporting by Matthew Charles, News Editor. (APN) ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta’s Executive Branch, under the Administration of Mayor Andre Dickens, has taken the unprecedented step of seeking to redraw southwest neighborhood planning unit (NPU) boundaries and dissolve an entire NPU without City Council approval.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor temporarily blocks any 'repurposing' of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has issued a new executive order temporarily preventing the Atlanta Medical Center site from being redeveloped. Wellstar Health System's, which runs the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, has previously announced plans to close the hospital by November. If closed, Grady Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in the city.
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
Middle school teacher put on leave after video shows him choking student in class
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County middle school teacher has been put on leave after video showed him choking a student in the middle of class. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Salem Middle School where the incident unfolded. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the teacher because there is an active investigation.
Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor...
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor of White, Georgia killed in motocross wreck, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck Saturday. Perry Bell, mayor of the town of White in Bartow County, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reported. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee...
Gun found at Douglas County High School during fight involving 4 students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — During an altercation between four Douglas County High School students on Sep. 19, administrators say they found an unloaded weapon fall to the pavement. In an email to Channel 2 Action News, the Douglas County School district said police moved quickly to maintain campus safety...
Georgia mayor who took office in June is killed while competing in a motocross event
WHITE, Ga. — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town died in a motocross wreck on Saturday. Perry Bell, mayor of the Bartow County town of White, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reported. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee said...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem
ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
