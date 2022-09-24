It was raining outside Tuesday morning, and I had some reading to do, so I decided to take it to the library and work away. I arrived at the library at approximately 10:15 a.m. and the doors were locked shut. To my amazement, the scheduled hours for the library on Tuesdays call for the building to open at noon (that’s not a typo — noon). Staff members were in the building.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO