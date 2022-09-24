Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
News-Herald.com
High school volleyball: Lake Catholic reigns atop the third state poll
Three weeks into the state coaches’ poll, and Lake Catholic continues to be the cream of the crop in Division III. The Cougars maintained their top ranking in Ohio and gathered 36 of the 51 first-place votes. They earned 453 total points to lead second-place Versailles by 111 total...
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
News-Herald.com
Riverside vs. Nordonia girls soccer: Scrappy Beavers battle, but concede late strike to fall, 2-1
Riverside brought some guts and guile to its Sept. 24 encounter with visiting Nordonia. The on-form but short-handed Beavers nearly got a positive result to the final whistle with that display. Unfortunately for the hosts, the Knights had the final say. Addison Francis netted a brace, including the eventual match-winner...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch
We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
About fans booing players and players lashing back at fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans booing, players complaining ... Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Where has the money come from for Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigns? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s fundraising edge over Republican J.D. Vance in the Senate race largely is thanks to a wave of small-dollar donations from around the country. We’re talking about the campaigns on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
AutoGuide.com
GM Adds EV Part Manufacturing To Toledo, Ohio Transmission Plant
GM’s EV plans get even more serious. GM’s made a big deal out of its EV push, and now the brand’s electric vehicle efforts will affect its ICE efforts, too. Its Toledo, Ohio transmission plant now will also produce electric vehicle drive units, announced GM. Now called...
13abc.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
mlivingnews.com
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
bgindependentmedia.org
ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month
The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
whbc.com
Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
Two men arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two men Saturday following an incident with a loaded rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
