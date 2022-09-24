ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Deputies to honor National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Sunday

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will honor murder victims at a ceremony on Sunday.

September 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims.

According to CCSO, deputies will join MUSC and the Survivors of Homicide Support Group for a ceremony on Sunday afternoon to remember those lost to homicide.

The Survivors of Homicide Support Group is a joint program between CCSO’s Office of Victim Assistance and the National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center at MUSC.

The support group will hold its 16th annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Azalea room of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is located at 3961 Leeds Ave in North Charleston.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook .

