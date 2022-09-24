Kentucky Chamber to Visit Manchester, Discuss Path to Transform Kentucky’s Approach to Criminal Justice Reform Through Kentucky Comeback Initiative

Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Deadline Approaching to be a Kentucky State Trooper in 2023 with New and Improved Salary and Pension offered
RICHMOND, KY (September 26, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Recruitment Branch announced that the deadline is soon approaching for those who want to be a trooper in 2023. KSP is accepting applications for both traditional and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. The...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
WHAS 11
More than 100 Kentucky archaeological sites featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said. Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.
wymt.com
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
WTVQ
Order issued to lift restrictions on Kentucky crews heading to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help speed emergency crews to Florida amid Hurricane Ian. The order exempts drivers of commercial vehicles, heading to Florida to help restore power and clean debris when needed, from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations. The vehicles also are exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.
clayconews.com
It's KenTRUCKy Day Y'all: Ford Motor Co. to Reveal New Truck Tonight at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY - Today, Governor Andy Beshear announced Ford Motor Co., which has produced motor vehicles in the commonwealth for 109 years, will expand its presence in Louisville with a $700 million investment creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.
westkentuckystar.com
Burn bans in effect across western Kentucky
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced a burn ban for Crittenden County on Monday. Newcom said that with the continued dry forecast and advice from forestry experts, he felt if best to issue the burn ban and also close the county's brush yard until further notice. Crittenden County joins the city...
Kentucky Digital Archives offering public access to interviews with Historian For Life Dr. Thomas D. Clark
Never-released, digitized audio interviews with well-known Kentucky Historian Laureate Dr. Thomas D. Clark (1903-2005) are now available online to the public. Clark was the driving force behind the creation of what is now the Kentucky State Archives. Clark served as Kentucky Historian Laureate from 1990 until his death in 2005...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
Michael Carneal, who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday ruled that a man convicted in the 1997 school shooting that took the life of three students should remain in prison for the rest of his life. The unanimous ruling from the seven-member board meant Michael Carneal, 39, would never...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
clayconews.com
UPDATE: Students Returned to Class this Past Week in Southeastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY - After devastating floods delayed the start of the school year for many eastern Kentucky students, all 171 school districts are back in class as of this past week, Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff shared with superintendents of flood-impacted districts during a September 22nd meeting. “It is...
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
953wiki.com
Work on medical marijuana moves on, with or without General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on...
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
