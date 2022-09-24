The Seattle Seahawks ultimately fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 but not before the offense showed glimpses of what coach Pete Carroll has been looking for. “Offensive side, we had a lot of plays,” Carroll said after the game. “We converted on third down. We took care of the ball all the way to the last play. QB was on it. Geno had a really solid football game. Did a great job for us. Receivers came through and did their thing. We ran the ball a little bit like we like to. We like to do it better.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO