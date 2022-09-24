Read full article on original website
KSP TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN DRUG TRAFFICKING ARREST IN RUSSELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that a traffic stop conducted by a KSP Trooper in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 10:57 p.m., a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet...
Deadline Approaching to be a Kentucky State Trooper in 2023 with New and Improved Salary and Pension offered
RICHMOND, KY (September 26, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Recruitment Branch announced that the deadline is soon approaching for those who want to be a trooper in 2023. KSP is accepting applications for both traditional and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. The...
Homicide Rates Reach Disturbing Milestone in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY - On Sunday September 25th Lexington experienced its 37th homicide for Calendar Year 2022. A gunshot victim on Oxford Circle succumbed to their injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and is the latest tragedy in a disturbing trend. Adetokundo Okunoye, age 25...
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
It's KenTRUCKy Day Y'all: Ford Motor Co. to Reveal New Truck Tonight at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY - Today, Governor Andy Beshear announced Ford Motor Co., which has produced motor vehicles in the commonwealth for 109 years, will expand its presence in Louisville with a $700 million investment creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.
