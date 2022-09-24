ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide Rates Reach Disturbing Milestone in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, KY - On Sunday September 25th Lexington experienced its 37th homicide for Calendar Year 2022. A gunshot victim on Oxford Circle succumbed to their injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department and is the latest tragedy in a disturbing trend. Adetokundo Okunoye, age 25...
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
