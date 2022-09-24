An appointment at Bode’s studio is a lesson in history—both American domestic history and Emily Adams Bode-Aujla’s personal one. Last season, the designer sought inspiration in her wedding to her longtime partner Aaron Aujla, so it’s not surprising that this season she was thinking back to where it all began: the former apartment/studio on Clinton Street in the Lower East Side. “I lived there over seven years, and it was the place in which I started Bode,” the designer recalled. “A lot of my friends called it ‘the treehouse’ because it was seven flights up, and then it had another staircase up even further, and then this funny little makeshift roof deck also had another level.” The most obvious way that youthful inspiration was reflected in the collection was the skeleton suit onesie, which was a nod to the costume parties she threw at the apartment back in the day.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO