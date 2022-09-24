ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on the south end of the field.

Deputies say they arrested the teen for battery. According to officials, the teen was taken to the Youth Care Center in Evansville after the arrest.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office clarifies that there were no more incidents during or after the game that required their assistance. Deputies have not released any further details on the altercation.

