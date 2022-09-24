ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Groms, dogs and others gather for 11th annual Surf Fest in Port Aransas

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
PORT ARANSAS - Surfers from Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Austin competed at the 11th annual Port A Surf Fest near Horace Caldwell Pier Saturday.

Nearly 40 people participated along with 10 dogs in the annual competition.

The Surf Fest is a longboard contest for all age groups held by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association. It is in charge of the town’s the museum, Farley Boat Works, the Texas Scow Schooner Project and the future Maritime Museum.

Larry Arce, a finalist from Corpus Christi, said he has been surfing for 16 years. He said being inspired by other surfers is what got him into the hobby.

“Once I started and got the feel of riding a wave, I was hooked,” Arce said. ”The waves today started slow but picked up eventually. It was a great day to surf today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuZ68_0i90nGHz00

The event started around 9 a.m. with categories including men’s, women’s, junior women’s and groms — young surfers under the age of 15.

The festivities continued later in the day with an after party and awards ceremony at Surfside Lounge with live music and a fish fry.

To stay up to date with next year’s Surf Fest, visit facebook.com/portasurffest .

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Groms, dogs and others gather for 11th annual Surf Fest in Port Aransas

