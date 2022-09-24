FLO Is Apple Music’s Newest ‘Up Next’ Artist

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
UK R&B girl group FLO is officially Apple Music ’s newest featured artist for its Up Next series, “a monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.”

Comprised of Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma, the trio released their debut single, “ Cardboard Box ,” earlier this year and it quickly became a viral sensation , amassing roughly 2 million streams within its first month. At the time, their EP, The Lead , was the biggest R&B debut on Apple Music globally.

“It’s so cool to be part of the legacy of Apple Up Next artists,” FLO shared in a statement. “So many incredible musicians have come before us. How are we in the same breath as Tems and Victoria Monét?! We can’t wait for more people to learn about the world of FLO and why girl groups are so important. We don’t take the fact that we are the first R&B girl group to be part of the campaign lightly and we hope to inspire more young women to make the music they love without boundaries. Let’s take the lead!!”

In their Up Next short film, fans learn of the group’s origin, goals, and dream collaborations. To coincide with this announcement, they’ve also released their new single, “ Not My Job .”

“We are obsessed with ‘Not My Job’ and feel like every single day we say ‘it’s not my job’ to someone,” the women expressed. “Everyone solves issues other people have created, whether it’s in a romantic relationship, family drama or at work, and sometimes you just gotta say, ‘It’s really not my job.’”

Watch the preview of their Up Next short below. The full video, and their new EP, The Lead , can be found exclusively on Apple Music .

Comments / 1

