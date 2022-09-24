ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

Walking into autumn

By Shelly Howell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDfDo_0i90nEWX00

As we age, most of us are no longer playing competitive soccer or running marathons. Some of us were never very athletic and never formed an exercise habit. The good news is that we can start a program at any age, and walking is one of the best exercises for seniors.

Walking is not only relatively easy and inexpensive, but it can also be done at any time of day.  If you’re a morning person, the cool fall mornings are beginning in Georgia and you’re in good company out on the streets.  If you’re working during the day and need to walk later, grab your dog or a friend and get out there.

According to the CDC, we should aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.  Why?

Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities.

It’s hard to argue with all those reasons.

I sat down recently with Lois Ricci, a retired geriatric nurse practitioner and President of the Georgia Gerontology Society, to talk about walking.  “Even if you have a cane, a walker, or a wheelchair, you should be walking,” Ricci emphasized.  “It’s not just about exercise, the social components of a walking routine are important for seniors.  You get out and meet your neighbors and make friends,” she added.

Ricci was instrumental in getting Tucker the national distinction of being an “America Walks City,” and works with the Tucker Walks organization to create events and activities for the community.

The goal of Tucker Walks is to let residents know how walkable the city is. By providing information on parks, trails, and preplanned routes, they hope to inspire Tucker residents to begin walking either alone, with neighbors, or in an organized group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8pt0_0i90nEWX00
Members of Tucker Walks on a nature trail.  (Photo by Suzanne Borchert).

If you’re not used to walking, Ricci suggests starting small.  “You must start by looking at your general health and consider any limitations you might have, such as pulmonary problems or muscular-skeletal problems that should be taken into consideration.  Talk to your doctor.  But starting small and working slowly up to a half hour is a good goal.”

Walking groups for women, seniors, and many other groups are available all over the city.  There are walks designed to expose you to nature, while others are in malls to keep you cool on a hot summer day. And if you can’t find one that suits you, you can create one on the Meetup website or app (www.meetup.com).  Making new friends to walk with, or having a community event to plan for, can make walking more fun and give you a sense of accomplishment.

While we all think about resolutions in January, fall might just be the perfect time to set a new health goal and give walking a try.

The post Walking into autumn appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Design Festival returns Oct. 1 – 9

The Atlanta Design Festival is back Oct. 1-9 with architecture tours in Atlanta and Serenbe, as well as a conference with a slate of special guests and design experts.  The architecture tour will showcase 17 modern buildings, including the Holly Hill House (pictured), TKElevator building, YKK headquarters, Norfolk-Southern headquarters, and more. Tickets, which sell out […] The post Atlanta Design Festival returns Oct. 1 – 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Tucker, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
artsatl.org

Serenbe community celebrates Curtis Patterson’s striking new sculpture

The mood was both celebratory and somber when 200 people gathered at Serenbe’s Deer Hollow Park recently to watch the unveiling of Curtis Patterson’s Serenity for Shango. Nestled in a cathedral of trees off a wooded footpath, the stainless-steel monument measures 9 feet tall by 5 feet wide and is complemented by five Ashanti stools that encircle the primary figure — a Yoruba deity who symbolizes thunder and lightning.
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, GA
CBS 46

Top Hair Care Trends For Fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Autumn#Cdc#Brain Health
fox5atlanta.com

How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia

ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
GEORGIA STATE
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late August order gives the Georgia State board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure,...
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night

There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local club to host winter coat drive

With the cold weather right around the corner, the Roswell Woman’s Club (RWC) wants to ensure everyone in the community has a proper winter coat. The RWC is calling on community members to gather gently worn or new winter coats to donate to people in need through the North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC). “The RWC […] The post Local club to host winter coat drive appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Help Solidarity Sandy Springs win $2,500

Local residents can help Solidarity Sandy Springs win a $2,500 award by voting for Jennifer Barnes in Realtor.com’s 2022 Good Neighbor Award. Barnes, the founder of Solidarity Sandy Springs, is a Realtor with the Barnes Young Realty Team with Keller Williams Realty in Brookhaven. At the start of the pandemic, she tried to feed 10 […] The post Help Solidarity Sandy Springs win $2,500 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Downtown Atlanta kiosk offers safety solution for water boys

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new twist to the trend of selling water on the streets of Atlanta. A local nonprofit called “Helping Empower Youth” is working with the city to help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. “We thought that it would be a great...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stranger Things’ home in Fayetteville is up for grabs

If you’re a Stranger Things diehard with $300,000 lying around, the iconic home of Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers could be yours. Featured in the first three seasons of the incredibly popular Netflix television show, the 1,846-square-foot house is in need of some TLC, but could be a great investment if the buyer wants to turn the house into an attraction for fans. The home was built in 1900 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative introduces its 2022 cohort

Fifteen female entrepreneurs from across Atlanta are getting a boost from the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative (WEI). The WEI has announced its fifth cohort, which will participate in a 15-month business incubator designed specifically for early-stage, women-owned businesses. “WEI is another shining example of Atlanta’s work to fulfill our mission of making sure all Atlantans have […] The post Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative introduces its 2022 cohort appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Where to Oktoberfest this fall

Prost! Oktoberfest season is upon us, and local beer joints are celebrating. Grab your lederhosen and your stein and check out these upcoming events. Best End Brewing Company This West End brewery is holding a celebration Sept. 22-25 to celebrate not only Oktoberfest, but its three-year anniversary. Enjoy German-themed beer and food, and take part […] The post Where to Oktoberfest this fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy