Receiver River Cracraft gets third elevation as Dolphins also call up tackle Larnel Coleman for Bills game

Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa removed from game after taking roughing the passer penalty
Update: Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol and returned the game. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off
Capaccio: Bills at Dolphins: Sal's keys, notes and stats
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will both look to go 3-0 when they face each other in South Florida Sunday. If the Bills are to remain unbeaten, here are my three keys for them, as well as notes and stats on the matchup.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provides interesting Dak Prescott injury update
With Dak Prescott sidelined for Monday’s game against the New York Giants, Cooper Rush was able to lead his Dallas
Comments / 0