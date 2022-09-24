Read full article on original website
🏌️ Jayhawks Sit T-7th After Opening Round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team opened day one of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club, currently tied for seventh with host Michigan State. The Jayhawks shot a 7-over, 295 as a team to open the tournament. Kansas is one shot...
🏀 Women’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Big 12 Conference Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. –The Kansas Women’s Basketball schedule was finalized Monday when the Big 12 Conference office announced the 2022-23 league schedule for women’s basketball, which tips off with Kansas playing its first of 18 conference games on New Year’s Eve. "The Big 12 is one of...
⚽️ No. 12 TCU Beats Kansas 1-0 on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 12 ranked TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. TCU’s Gracie Brian scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute. “I thought we played really well,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Obviously,...
🏈 Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup with TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be Kansas’ sixth of the season and will air on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs...
KCTV 5
K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Head to Michigan After a Hot Start to Season
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Following the Jayhawks’ second-place finish at the Gopher Invitational, Kansas will tee it up at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State this week. The deep 18-team field will take on American Dunes Golf Club, a par-72 course playing 7,213 yards. The...
AP Top 25 reaction: Rank Kansas, cowards
After a Week 4 that saw many of the bottom teams at the previous top-25 lose, there were expectations that newer teams would make their way into the top-25. Well, the new top-25 has been released and now it’s time for some reactions:. Voters fear Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks...
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
KU victory brings more attention to local Lawrence businesses
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It’s been a big weekend in Lawrence not only for fans of football, but business owners in the area as well. “It’s been a great day for us,” Co-Owner of Latchkey Deli Chetan Michie said. “We’ve been in the service industry downtown coming on 10 years now. This is our restaurant that […]
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
