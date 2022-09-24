Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital to test new artificial intelligence to treat common heart problem
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "It's the most common disorder of heart rhythm. It affects millions of people," said Dr. Dan Philbin, director of cardiac arrhythmia services at the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute at Rhode Island Hospital. The CDC projects Atrial Fibrillation, or A-Fib, will affect more than 12 million people...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island man volunteers with American Red Cross in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
A Rhode Island man is volunteering with the American Red Cross in Orlando to help shelter the community as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Jerrold Blitefield of Bristol County is one of thousands of volunteers from the Connecticut and Rhode Island Region of the Red Cross. Officials said...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Turnto10.com
NIROPE& Friends
On this episode of NIROPE & Friends, we spoke with Ginger Lallo, of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, and, NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses. Ron and Pete tell us about luxury mattress brand, Chatham and Wells — now made locally, in Fall River!...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts company recalls candy corn
A Massachusetts company is recalling packages of candy corn because the treat may contain egg that isn't listed on the label. Anyone with an egg allergy could have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the candy. No illnesses have been reported. Arcade Snacks of Auburn is recalling 15-ounce packages...
Turnto10.com
Out of money, Central Coventry Fire District fails to make payroll
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The Central Coventry Fire District has run out of money, and now 35 firefighters are working for free. “Their first paycheck that they missed was this past Friday. They’re probably going to miss this coming Friday,” said Ernest Pullano, president of Central Coventry Fire District.
Turnto10.com
DCYF cites maltreatment in death of 10-month-old child in Providence
The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Monday reported the death of a 10-month-old child in Providence. The state said the child died on Aug. 6. "The Department had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time of the incident," DCYF said in the disclosure. "The Department initiated an investigation and through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality."
Turnto10.com
Free dental clinic in Providence serves hundreds in need
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is hosting free dental care at the Providence Community Health Center Dental Clinic this weekend. The clinic is made possible by volunteers at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island. The founder of the Mission of Mercy clinic,...
Turnto10.com
A spotlight on arts during Hispanic Heritage Month
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Latino Arts in Central Falls is providing a space for local Latin art to tell stories and make an impact. "This other room is a Venezuelan artist from Lincoln so every artist we work with is a Rhode Island-based artist," says Rhode Island Latino Arts Executive Director Marta Martinez during a tour with NBC 10.
Turnto10.com
Loved ones honor memory of Grya Pihlkrantz with candlelight vigil
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of candles were illuminated in memory of 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz at the Narragansett Gazebo on Sunday night. "We are going to light up the night so bright that hopefully, she can see it from heaven," Beth McGuire, a friend of Pihlkrantz, said. Friend after...
Turnto10.com
Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
Turnto10.com
Entangled humpback whale freed outside Boston Harbor
(WJAR) — A badly entangled humpback whale was freed from hundreds of feet of rope outside Boston Harbor on Sunday. According to the Center for Coastal Studies, the 30-foot whale was spotted by recreational fishermen on Sunday morning east of Hull, Massachusetts, who reported the sighting to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Turnto10.com
City of Providence to announce expansion of free WiFi at city parks
(WJAR) — Providence city leaders are expected to announce on Tuesday the expansion of free WiFi at city parks. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence City Council President John Igliozzi will hold a briefing at the Neutaconkanut Park Playground. The announcement is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. This story will be...
Turnto10.com
Open house shows off amenities of new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An open house was held Saturday for the new $250 million Attleboro High School. After six years of designing and two years of construction, residents finally got a first look. "It's been a long time coming, so this is a very exciting moment," said Superintendent...
Turnto10.com
Man surrenders in standoff at Central Falls home
(WJAR) — A man who barricaded himself in a Central Falls home surrendered peacefully just after 9 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Island State Police said a man was refusing to come out of a home on Tremont Street since 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of Central Falls police officers...
Turnto10.com
State leaders break ground for East Bay Bike Path bridges project
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Upgrades are coming to the East Bay Bike Path. After three years of detours due to structurally deficient bridges, Rhode Island leaders broke ground today on a project to fix the problem. Frequent users of the East Bay Bike Path in Barrington and Warren say...
Turnto10.com
Weak earthquake shakes Boxborough, Massachusetts
BOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 1.8 earthquake weakly shook Boxborough, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon at 1:54 pm. It was at a depth of 4.1 miles. STORM TEAM 10: Thunderstorms later Sunday into early Monday. Because it was below a magnitude 2.5, this earthquake is typically...
Turnto10.com
Pickup truck crashes into Wild Birds Unlimited store in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Saturday that a 68-year-old man whose truck crashed into a store is facing a DUI charge. Police were called to the scene at Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road at about 6:30 p.m. They found a truck lodged in the store's...
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 Fall River robberies occur within miles of each other
(WJAR) — Fall River police are looking for suspects in connection with a pair of armed robberies on Sunday. The robberies occurred a few miles apart, but police do not think they are connected. Police said the first occurred just around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday at the Star Market...
Turnto10.com
Bridge demolition will cause delays on Route 146 in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is continuing demolition work on two bridges over Route 146 in North Providence. The Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges are being torn down as part of ongoing work on Route 146. Drivers should expect delays...
