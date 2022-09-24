Read full article on original website
Dueling law enforcement nods for Hochul and Zeldin
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin on Tuesday rolled out dueling endorsements from law enforcement organizations in the race for governor. Hochul was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, a group that represents about 1,200 members of the New York State Agency Police Services, including SUNY police, state Environmental Conservation Police, the state Park Police and the Forest Rangers.
Evening Briefing: Public comment sought for teaching telescope, concerns over a Hawaii tourism contract and Congress has until Friday to avert a shutdown
Good evening, Hawaii. The University of Hilo wants the public's input on its proposed Halepōhaku teaching telescope, and our partner, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, reports on growing concerns about the Hawaii Tourism Authority's marketing contract for the U.S. market. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your Weather...
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a major Category 3 storm as it heads toward Cuba on track to hit Florida’s west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian strengthens into a major Category 3 storm as it heads toward Cuba on track to hit Florida’s west coast. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York launches unemployment fraud crackdown
New York is launching an effort to curtail unemployment insurance scams following an investigation that found $11 million in fraudulent benefit payments made last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The scale and scope of the fraudulent benefits underscores the massive amount of money sent out the door meant...
Lawmaker calls for approval of home heating measure
A measure meant to ensure emergency deliveries of propane to homes during the winter months will be heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is urging her to approve it ahead of what is expected to be winter marked by increased energy costs for New Yorkers.
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Ian to bring heavy rain to North Carolina by the weekend
The west coast of Florida will take a direct hit from powerful Hurricane Ian this week. The storm will then eventually impact our weather in the Carolinas by Friday and the weekend. Florida's Gulf Coast will experience the worst conditions from the storm, including a life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains...
